Augie's Carr, Duwa cement places in men's basketball history

The 6-foot-8 swing player averaged team highs of 17.7 points and 10.8 rebounds per game, becoming just the sixth Viking — and the first since Bruce Hamming in 1974-75 — to average a double-double. He scored in double figures in all 12 contests, snared at least eight rebounds in every game and recorded nine double-doubles, including a streak of eight in a row. He also led Augustana in free throw percentage (85.5% — tops in the CCIW) and blocked shots (12). He shot 38.9% (21 of 54) from 3-point range.

“Dan's trajectory is really exciting moving forward,” Schafer said. “I'm just really happy for him and there's no question he deserved to be a first-team all-conference player. His numbers speak for themselves.”

Schafer was also excited about Duwa's honors, especially since he played through some nagging injuries this season as he showed he was back from the December 2019 shoulder surgery.

“Anytime a kid takes a year off, you never know how they are going to come back from a competitive perspective and a physical perspective,” Schafer said. “... To be able to put up the numbers he put up for our team and be such an impact to our program and help us do what we did in his freshman year is incredible.”