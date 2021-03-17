Augie's Carr, Duwa cement places in men's basketball history

It may have been a short season, but it was a productive one for Augustana College men's basketball players Daniel Carr and Carter Duwa.
As a result, both joined esteemed company on Wednesday.
Carr was named a first-team All-CCIW selection and Duwa a second-teamer as well as being named the league's Freshman of the Year.
Carr is just the fourth Viking to earn first team All-CCIW honors as a sophomore, joining John Laing (1971), Drew Carstens (2002) and Chrishawn Orange (2017).
Duwa is just the second Viking to earn the league’s Freshman of the Year award, joining Ben Ryan, who was its first-ever winner in 2013. He is also just the fifth freshman in program history named to the All-CCIW team, joining Ryan (2013), Carstens (2001), Kevin Skillett (1991) and Shane Price (1979).
Duwa, a sophomore who prepped at Pleasant Valley High School, was eligible for the Freshman of the Year award after missing his true freshman season because of a shoulder injury that required surgery.
“I'm really proud of those guys,” said Augie Augie coach Steve Schafer who finished his first season on the Viking bench with a 7-5 record, 6-4 in the CCIW. “What well-deserved accomplishments for both of them.”
Duwa was the only freshman among the 16 players selected to first- and second-team honors. Carr was one of two sophomores recognized.
Duwa was honored to join Ryan, a player he watched while growing up and hanging around the Viking program where his dad, Dallas, coaches.
“I watched his whole career coming to Augie games when I was younger and knowing that my name is with him, he's an amazing player and amazing guy, it's an honor to be named with him,” said Duwa, admitting Ryan and the other players from that era were role models and motivators for him. “I kind of looked up to him when I was little because he was a great player.”
Duwa was Augustana’s second-leading scorer this year with an average of 16.3 points per game, a mark that bettered Skillett’s previous freshman record of 16.0 set in 1990-91. The 6-foot combo guard hit a team-high 27 3-pointers on 39.7% shooting. He had the top three scoring games for the Vikings this year, dropping 29, 26 and 25 in wins over Millikin, Carthage and North Park, respectively.
Wile Carr wasn't as familiar with the players he joined in Augie basketball history as was Duwa, he was humbled with the honor.
“It's obviously a huge honor, especially as a sophomore and it being the first year of actually playing,” Carr said. “It was great to be recognized by the coaches in the CCIW as one of the first-team all-conference members.”
Carr's statistics also put him esteemed company.
The 6-foot-8 swing player averaged team highs of 17.7 points and 10.8 rebounds per game, becoming just the sixth Viking — and the first since Bruce Hamming in 1974-75 — to average a double-double. He scored in double figures in all 12 contests, snared at least eight rebounds in every game and recorded nine double-doubles, including a streak of eight in a row. He also led Augustana in free throw percentage (85.5% — tops in the CCIW) and blocked shots (12). He shot 38.9% (21 of 54) from 3-point range.
“Dan's trajectory is really exciting moving forward,” Schafer said. “I'm just really happy for him and there's no question he deserved to be a first-team all-conference player. His numbers speak for themselves.”
Schafer was also excited about Duwa's honors, especially since he played through some nagging injuries this season as he showed he was back from the December 2019 shoulder surgery.
“Anytime a kid takes a year off, you never know how they are going to come back from a competitive perspective and a physical perspective,” Schafer said. “... To be able to put up the numbers he put up for our team and be such an impact to our program and help us do what we did in his freshman year is incredible.”
Wheaton junior guard Nyameye Adom (21.5 points and 4.2 rebounds per game) was named the Fred Young Most Outstanding Player. It was the third time in the last four years a Thunder player has earned this award.
Per league protocols this school year, no coach of the year was named.
Men's basketball
All-CCIW
First-team:
Daniel Carr, Augustana (Soph., C, Highlands Ranch, Colo.);
*Fillip Bulatovic, Carthage (Soph, G/F, Maine South HS);
*Jay Militello, Elmhurst (Sr., F, Fenwick HS);
*Matthew Leritz, IWU (Jr., F, St. Louis, Mo.);
Charlie Bair, IWU, (Sr., F, Glenbard South HS);
Blaise Meredith, North Central, (Sr., G, Neuqua Valley HS);
*Nyameye Adom, Wheaton (Jr., G, Orlando, Fla.);
Tyson Cruickshank, Wheaton (Jr., G, Highlands Ranch, Colo.)
Second team:
Carter Duwa, Augustana (Fr./Soph., G, Pleasant Valley HS);
Tarren Hall, Carroll, (Sr., G/F, New Lisbon, Wis.);
Sean Johnson, Carthage (Sr., C, Chicago Notre Dame College Prep);
Dominic Genco, Elmhurst (Sr., G, Zionsville, Ind.);
Doug Wallen, IWU, (Sr., G/F, Champaign Central HS);
Calvin Fisher, Millikin (Jr., G, Monticello HS);
Toby Marek, North Park (Sr., G, Austin, Texas);
Cade Alioth, Wheaton (Sr., F, Mechanicsburg, Pa.).
*Unanimous Selections
2021 Fred Young Most Outstanding Player: Adom
2021 CCIW Freshman of the Year: Duwa