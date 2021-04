Austin Ash returning to Hawkeyes as scholarship player

Walk-on guard Austin Ash has decided to pull out of the NCAA’s transfer portal and return to the University of Iowa basketball program for another season.

And this time he will be on scholarship.

The 6-foot-3 guard from Mount Vernon had planned to leave as a graduate transfer and go somewhere he could receive more playing time. He even went through Senior Day ceremonies in March but he posted a video on Twitter on Thursday with line “Let’s run it back’’ and closing with the message “I’m back!’’

Iowa confirmed that Ash will be on scholarship after paying his own way for the past four years.

Ash played in 26 games with the Hawkeyes over the past three seasons, averaging 1.6 points per game while also collecting 14 rebounds, 8 assists and 7 steals. He was known primarily as an adept perimeter shooter, making 11 of 36 shots from behind the 3-point arc.

With nine scholarship players returning from last season’s team along with freshman recruits Payton Sandfort and Riley Mulvey and transfer Filip Rebraca, the Hawkeyes are now at the scholarship limit of 13.

