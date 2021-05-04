Baer transferring to Siena as scholarship player

After arriving at Iowa at 6-foot-4, 170 pounds, Baer is now 6-7, 215 with three years of experience going head-to-head in practice against his roommate, national player of the year Luka Garza.

He said at Iowa’s postseason awards event Saturday that he feels “blessed’’ to have gotten the opportunity that he did.

“I don’t know if there is any other Division I basketball player with the pedigree that I had, or actually the lack of pedigree that I had,’’ he said.

He said he knew he was “a nobody’’ coming out of high school.

“After my last high school season, there was about a two- or three-month period where I thought my basketball career was done …’’ he admitted. “I was miserable. I’d come home from school, lay on the couch, not do anything. I really thought I was done. But I got this opportunity and I decided I’m going to do what I want to do. I want to play at Iowa. I want to make this happen however I can.’’

Now he is getting a chance for meaningful playing time in a program that has been highly respected in the mid-major world since McCaffery was the coach there from 2005-10.