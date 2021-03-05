Bettendorf's Baer ending Iowa career at Senior Day

The spotlight is going to be on Luka Garza and Jordan Bohannon on Sunday, and justifiably so.
The two seniors are going to end their time as members of the Iowa basketball team holding at least seven career records so they obviously are going to be the focal point of the Hawkeyes’ Senior Day festivities prior to an 11:30 a.m. game against Wisconsin.
But two other players — both walk-ons, both with eligibility remaining — also will be honored as graduating seniors.
Austin Ash and Bettendorf’s Michael Baer both hope this isn’t the last you hear about them as basketball players. They plan to seek out opportunities elsewhere as graduate transfers and would love to go somewhere to play a larger role on the court, just as former Iowa walk-on Riley Till did last year. Till has started 16 games at Cal Poly this season.
Because of COVID-19, both players actually have two years of eligibility remaining.
Ash has played considerably more than Baer and actually has made 11 3-point field goals and scored 42 points in his career.
The 6-foot-7 Baer, who has grown four inches since following older brother Nicholas to Iowa, has seen action in only 19 games over the past three years — six this season — and has career totals of 10 points and 11 rebounds.
About all he has to show potential suitors in terms of game film is a 3-point field goal that gave Iowa the school record for 3s in a game against Savannah State in 2018, a blocked shot earlier this season against Northern Illinois and a mid-range jumper he made Thursday against Nebraska.
He can, of course, put this on his resume: He frequently guarded the best player in the country in practice the past few years.
Even if we don’t hear much more about Baer as a player, it seems likely we’ll someday hear about him as a coach.
His father, John Baer, told us years ago that he thought Michael had the makings of a great coach, probably even more so than Nicholas, who returned to Iowa as a graduate assistant this season following a year playing in the NBA’s G League.
As Dad predicted, Michael said he’d like to try coaching whenever his playing career comes to an end.
"It’s something I always wanted to do, just to be able to relate to kids and help them reach their potential," he said. "I think that would be really rewarding as a profession. The one thing I’ve always said is if I was a coach for a profession, it wouldn’t feel like work. Going in every day and coaching and being around basketball would be pretty fun to do."
The kid clearly has the necessary work ethic. John recalled that when Michael was in elementary school, the family often would sit down to dinner with Michael still out in the driveway shooting free throws, insisting that he wouldn’t come into the house until he had made a certain number.
He actually started out at Iowa as a team manager, making sure all the water bottles were filled and that all the players got their pizza after the game.
He transitioned into being a player for the Hawkeyes the following year and has been a key member of the scout team for the past three years, helping to prepare the Iowa regulars for upcoming games.
He is very even-tempered and highly intelligent — he’s a two-time Big Ten Distinguished Scholar — and you have to figure the diversity of his experiences in four years at Iowa will help.
"It’s prepared me a lot," Michael said. "Coach (Fran) McCaffery is probably one of the best offensive coaches in the country, and just learning from him all the plays we run and the way he sets people up and that philosophy has been really helpful."