Bettendorf's Baer ending Iowa career at Senior Day

About all he has to show potential suitors in terms of game film is a 3-point field goal that gave Iowa the school record for 3s in a game against Savannah State in 2018, a blocked shot earlier this season against Northern Illinois and a mid-range jumper he made Thursday against Nebraska.

He can, of course, put this on his resume: He frequently guarded the best player in the country in practice the past few years.

Even if we don’t hear much more about Baer as a player, it seems likely we’ll someday hear about him as a coach.

His father, John Baer, told us years ago that he thought Michael had the makings of a great coach, probably even more so than Nicholas, who returned to Iowa as a graduate assistant this season following a year playing in the NBA’s G League.

As Dad predicted, Michael said he’d like to try coaching whenever his playing career comes to an end.

"It’s something I always wanted to do, just to be able to relate to kids and help them reach their potential," he said. "I think that would be really rewarding as a profession. The one thing I’ve always said is if I was a coach for a profession, it wouldn’t feel like work. Going in every day and coaching and being around basketball would be pretty fun to do."