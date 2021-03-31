Big Ten basketball players in the transfer portal

In recent seasons, close to 700 Division I men’s college basketball players have entered the NCAA’s transfer portal each year as a way to investigate shifting their services to a different school.

With the NCAA Division I Council expected to approve a new rule allowing athletes to transfer one time during their careers without having to sit out a season, that number figures to escalate to a new high.

Here is a list of players from the Big Ten who, according to various reports, have entered their names into the transfer portal:

Indiana: Armaan Franklin, Al Durham (committed to Providence), Race Thompson, Khristian Lander, Jordan Geronimo, Jacquez Henderson, Parker Stewart

Iowa: Jack Nunge, Austin Ash, Michael Baer

Maryland: Chol Marial, Connor Odom

Michigan State: Rocket Watts, Jack Hoiberg (committed to UT-Arlington)

Minnesota: Marcus Carr, Jamaal Mashburn Jr., Tre Williams, Martice Mitchell, Sam Freeman, Jarvis Omersa, David Mutaf (signed to play professionally in Spain)