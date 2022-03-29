Big Ten basketball time for changing of the guards?

Not since Michigan State in 2000 has a Big Ten Conference men's basketball team won an NCAA national title.

Why is that?

Some feel it is the coaching. Some say it is because of officiating and how regular-season games are called so much different from other leagues. Is it because many of the league's top recruits are from the Midwest and not basketball meccas? Could it have something to do with the schedule — both regular season and in the tournament? Or you get someone like me for the past five years saying it is just bad luck.

Start with the coaches — this is a horrible argument.

"The Big Ten is the toughest league to coach in; everyone is so dialed in," University of Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "There's no league in the country where you have to play every single night; the last-place team can certainly beat the first-place team."

The officiating in the Big Ten is a tad bit different, but those same officials are given games in the NCAA tournament. Two Big Ten officials officiated in Elite 8 games, and I did not hear a single peep from the teams or opposing fans. The Big Ten also does not play that physical brand of basketball they did in the ’80s.

The recruiting is definitely not the reason. When you go back to research the national rankings, the Big Ten teams are right up there with your traditional Blue Bloods. Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State and Illinois have had rosters with the same caliber of players as the teams who make the Final Four.

Those who point to the schedule might have an argument

In 2021, after fighting through a tough schedule, Illinois had a chip on its shoulder heading into the Big Ten tournament after missing a share of the regular season title by percentage points. After winning tough games against Rutgers and Iowa and an overtime contest against Ohio State, Illinois got exposed in its NCAA tournament second-round game.

Iowa was on a roll to end this season, shooting lights out against everyone, and that carried them through a grueling four wins in four days to nab the Big Ten tournament title. The Hawkeyes entered the NCAA tournament having won 12 of their last 14 games. However, without a lot of rest or prep time, Iowa was ousted in the first round of the NCAA tournament in another tough matchup against Richmond.

Some have asked if the Big Ten should reduce its 20-game schedule or move up the conference tournament by one day to give its teams a fighting chance at March Madness.

The latter would get my vote, but I think the bigger issue is what the Big Ten is often missing: elite guard play.

Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu was the conference's more recent dominant guard; he was drafted in the second round. All the Big Ten teams that played in this year's tournament were handled by great guard play.

Look at the All-Big Ten team this year. Not a single true point guard made the first team nor the second team. Illinois’ Trent Frazier played point guard, but he has spent his entire career as a shooting guard.

Going down memory lane for some of the league's most successful recent tournament teams, the Illinois squad that made it to the championship game in 2005 was led by lottery pick Deron Williams and fellow guard Dee Brown. In 2007 Ohio State advanced with Mike Conley Jr. and Daequan Cook; Conley was selected fourth overall by the Memphis Grizzlies, and Cook was a late first-rounder by Philadelphia. In 2014, the Wisconsin Badgers might not have had a draft pick but did get strong guard play from Ben Brust. In 2013, Trey Burke was an outstanding guard for Michigan. Michigan State's 2019 team, the last from the conference to reach a Final Four, was led by a backcourt of Joshua Langford and Cassius Winston.

Look at the past 10 NBA drafts and find how many guards — not wings, guards — who have been drafted from the conference.

If you want to win come tournament time, you better find guards who are difference-makers, guards who can win you games and defend, shoot as well as make players around them better, and, more importantly, be good enough to play at the next level.

Each team in this year's Final Four, along with others, all have one thing in common: great guard play.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0