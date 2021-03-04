Big Ten basketball tournaments will allow some fans

The Big Ten announced Thursday that it will allow a limited number of fans to attend its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, both of which will be held in Indianapolis next week.

The men’s tournament, scheduled for March 10-14 at Lucas Oil Stadium, will allow as many as 8,000 attendees at each game while the women’s tournament, March 9-13 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, will have a maximum capacity of 2,500.

The decisions were made jointly by the Big Ten’s Directors of Athletics and the Council of President and Chancellors in consultation with the conference office and were approved by the Marion County Health Department.

A limited number of tickets for the men’s tournament will go on sale through each school’s ticket office. Iowa season ticket holders from the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons will receive all-session ticket information via email. The university said it did not anticipate ticket availability to the general public through its ticket office.

Single-session tickets for the women’s tournament went on sale to the general public through Ticketmaster on Thursday.

Both tournaments will use mobile tickets only with the gates opening one hour prior to each session.

Additional details on the men’s tournament are available at bigten.org/mbbt. For the women’s tournament, go to bigten.org/wbbt.

