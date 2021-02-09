Big Ten tournament will be held in Indy this year

The rumors and speculation have been circulating for weeks and on Tuesday, Big Ten officials confirmed it.

The conference’s annual men’s basketball tournament will be held in Indianapolis next month instead of Chicago.

The tournament has alternated between the two cities for most of its existence since it debuted in 1998 — except for two years when it was held in Washington D.C. and New York City — and it had been slated to be held at the United Center from March 10-14. But league officials felt Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis was a better venue for the event in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The decision to relocate the tournament to Indianapolis was based on multiple factors,’’ the Big Ten stated in a news release. “First and foremost was the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches, officials and conference constituents. Hosting both the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments in the same city allows for cohesive testing and medical protocols for both events, as well as centralized accommodations surrounding the competition venues.’’

The Big Ten’s women’s tournament will be held just a few blocks away at Banker’s Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis from March 9-13.