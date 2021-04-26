Bohannon coming back; Rebraca makes it official

He also tweeted: “Excited for a season with FANS! Missed y’all. This past season just never felt right.’’

Rebraca announced last week that he had chosen Iowa over a list of suitors that included Big Ten rival Minnesota. His addition somewhat eases the loss of consensus national player of the year Luka Garza.

“The first thing that is so incredibly impressive is that Filip has a complete skill set for a big man,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said Monday.

“He is an athlete who understands how to impact the game in a variety of ways, is an excellent student, and is incredibly mature. He consistently produced at a high level, no matter who it was against. To get someone who has all those skills will blend very well with our players and program.”

The 6-foot-9 Rebraca, a native of Sombor, Serbia, started 74 of 87 games during his three years at North Dakota and averaged 16.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game last season.

He was one of only two North Dakota players to collect more than 1,000 points and 500 rebounds in his first three seasons since the Fighting Hawks became a Division I program in 2008.

Rebraca said he was “ecstatic’’ to be coming to Iowa.