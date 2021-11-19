Bohannon has shot at many more milestones

IOWA CITY — Jordan Bohannon checked one major milestone off his list Thursday night.
Iowa’s sixth-year senior guard became the Big Ten’s career leader in 3-point field goals Thursday, surpassing the record set by Ohio State’s Jon Diebler a decade ago.
But stay tuned. There are plenty more milestones on the horizon. By the time he is through, Bohannon has a very good chance of becoming the Big Ten’s career leader in at least four statistical categories and the NCAA’s career leader in two of them.
The next target is the record for most games played. David Lighty, another Ohio State alum, holds the record there at 157. That not only is the Big Ten standard but also the most by anyone who ever played college basketball.
Bohannon currently is at 147, already the Iowa record and the sixth most in Big Ten history. If he continues to play in every game, he would tie Lighty’s record in a Jan. 3 game against Maryland and break it Jan. 6 on the road at Wisconsin.
Also within striking distance is the Big Ten record for most minutes played, held by yet another Ohio State player, Aaron Craft. He logged 4,818 minutes in his career with the Buckeyes.
Bohannon currently is eighth at 4,383, He should pass Maryland’s Anthony Cowan in a Monday game against Western Michigan and roll past Wisconsin’s Nigel Hayes, Penn State’s Shep Garner and Indiana’s Yogi Ferrell in the next week or so. He should catch Craft by the end of January.
Barring injuries, the NCAA record of 5,002 minutes, established by Hofstra's Juan'ya Green from 2012-16, also is well within reach.
And for the first time in awhile, injuries don’t seem to be an issue for Bohannon.
“I’m in the best conditioned spot I’ve ever been in in my life,’’ he said Thursday after breaking Diebler’s record in a 108-82 victory over Alabama State.
The 6-foot-1 guard has battled plantar fasciitis, two hip surgeries and assorted other ailments to reach this point. He played in almost constant pain throughout the 2018-19 season and participated in only 10 games in 2019-20, allowing him to take that as a redshirt season. Like everyone else, he then was granted an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s a testament to our trainer, Brad Floy,’’ Bohannon said of his longevity.
“There’s been a lot of dark moments, a lot of tears shed after games, not knowing if I could play the next game, a lot of injections into my body … I think I’ve had the most injections of any athlete that’s every gone through Iowa, whether it’s my fingers or my foot. It’s been other people that have gotten me to this moment. It’s not just myself.’’
Bohannon has a chance to become the Big Ten’s career leader in one other statistic that is not based so much on longevity: Free throw percentage.
In fact, he already is the leader. It’s just a matter of holding on. The Iowa star has made 88.9% of his foul shots (296 of 333) through the years with Penn State’s Joe Crispin close behind at 88.5%. Bohannon is almost assured of being no worse than second because former Purdue player Kenny Lowe is a distant third at 86.4%.