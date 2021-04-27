Bohannon hopes to thrive as leader of underdog team

“A big thing for me was: What is it going to be like 20 years down the road when I’m done playing basketball and looking back on my career and thinking ‘Man, I had one more year to go back to the University of Iowa, one more year to possibly lead this team?’’’

So Bohannon is coming back.

The soon-to-be 24-year-old is looking forward to leading a team comprised mostly of 19-, 20- and 21-year-olds.

He’s looking forward to playing in front of fans again.

“I think it will be way more fun and exciting this year,’’ he said. “Not to say that last year wasn’t. It just never felt like a real season … Every game felt like a scrimmage.’’

He’s even looking forward to going back and playing at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, a place where he left his sneakers lying on the floor following a 2019 game with a snarky farewell message scrawled on them.

“I think I need to have security with me every step of the way from going into Hilton and outside of Hilton,’’ he said.

And, of course, he is looking forward to continuing to fight for college athletes’ rights to make money from their own name, image and likeness, a cause he has spearheaded over the past year or so.