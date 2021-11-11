Bohannon hoping to set Big Ten 3-point record Friday

IOWA CITY — Jon Diebler is one of the players that Jordan Bohannon grew up idolizing.
He watched him play for Ohio State against Wisconsin when his brother, Jason Bohannon, was with the Badgers. Jordan even had Diebler as a guest on his weekly podcast last year. He really likes the guy.
But he has every intention of erasing his name from the Big Ten Conference basketball record book, possibly as early as Friday night.
Bohannon enters Iowa’s 7 p.m. game against UMKC at Carver-Hawkeye Arena needing only four 3-point field goals to catch Diebler as the Big Ten’s career leader in that statistic. He has 370 3s to Diebler’s 374.
Iowa’s 6-foot-1 sixth-year senior seemingly was intent on breaking the record Tuesday night in the Hawkeyes’ season opener against Longwood.
He went 6 for 8 from long range in that contest while playing only 17 minutes. He scored his last points with 16 minutes, 43 seconds to go and sat out the last 14:24.
"I was hoping to get it tonight just to get it off my chest," Bohannon said afterward with a wry smile.
"I still want to get it, though. I spent a lot of time in the gym this summer on my conditioning. I think that’s the main thing is my conditioning. I’ve always prided myself on that but now, playing the 2 guard, I kind of took it to a different level."
Bohannon said he hasn’t been in contact with Diebler recently but has heard secondhand that the former Ohio State star has taken lighthearted jabs at the fact that Bohannon is going to break his record.
Diebler played in 115 games in four years with the Buckeyes, concluding his career in 2011. Bohannon, who took a redshirt year after playing only 10 games in 2019-20 and then got an extra year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will be playing No. 145 Friday.
"I was talking to someone the other day and they said they were talking to Jon Diebler and I guess he’s giving me crap for coming back to break his record," Bohannon said.
"He’s a really cool dude. I had him on my podcast last year and he had nothing but great things to say about me and I have nothing but great things to say about him. He played against my brother at Wisconsin. He was one of my heroes, honestly, growing up. … Guys like that helped make me into the basketball player I am today."
Iowa will be trying to build on an opening 106-73 rout of Longwood, in which it not only made 15 3-point field goals but played very well defensively, holding the visiting Lancers to 35.1% shooting.
Head coach Fran McCaffery said he felt the key was the defensive play of his starting five at the outset of the game. He especially liked the effort of junior Joe Toussaint, who has stepped into the lineup at point guard, allowing Bohannon to slide over to shooting guard.
"I thought Joe set the tone right away with his point-of-attack defense," McCaffery said. "That was a game-changer. And then when we put Ahron (Ulis) in, we kept that up."
The Hawkeyes may be a little shorthanded against UMKC. Fifth-year senior Connor McCaffery suffered a sprained ankle in the middle of the second half after banging up his surgically repaired right hip in the first half. Fran McCaffery said he didn’t think it was a serious injury but Connor is likely to miss Friday’s game.
Sophomore center Josh Ogundele also did not play in the opener because of a minor back problem.