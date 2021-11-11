Bohannon hoping to set Big Ten 3-point record Friday

Bohannon said he hasn’t been in contact with Diebler recently but has heard secondhand that the former Ohio State star has taken lighthearted jabs at the fact that Bohannon is going to break his record.

Diebler played in 115 games in four years with the Buckeyes, concluding his career in 2011. Bohannon, who took a redshirt year after playing only 10 games in 2019-20 and then got an extra year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will be playing No. 145 Friday.

"I was talking to someone the other day and they said they were talking to Jon Diebler and I guess he’s giving me crap for coming back to break his record," Bohannon said.

"He’s a really cool dude. I had him on my podcast last year and he had nothing but great things to say about me and I have nothing but great things to say about him. He played against my brother at Wisconsin. He was one of my heroes, honestly, growing up. … Guys like that helped make me into the basketball player I am today."

Iowa will be trying to build on an opening 106-73 rout of Longwood, in which it not only made 15 3-point field goals but played very well defensively, holding the visiting Lancers to 35.1% shooting.