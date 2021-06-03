Bohannon is 'full go' as Hawkeyes begin workouts

He said Bohannon is not physically affected by the incident that took place on May 23.

"At the time it was a serious head injury," McCaffery said. "He’s recovered."

He added that he didn’t know yet if Bohannon planned to pursue charges against the person who assaulted him.

"I have my opinions on it but I’ll keep those to myself," McCaffery said. "That’s a family matter, it’s a personal matter, and I’ll support him in whatever he decides."

The coach admitted that Bohannon is likely to play a slightly different role in his sixth season in an Iowa uniform.

With Garza and possibly Wieskamp gone to the professional level and starting guard CJ Fredrick transferring to Kentucky, the Hawkeyes desperately need someone to pick up the scoring slack, especially from the perimeter.

Those three players combined to make 153 3-point field goals last season and each shot 44% or better from long range.

Bohannon, who needs only 11 more 3s to become the Big Ten’s career leader in that category, has primarily been a point guard during his time at Iowa but is likely to see much more action at the shooting guard position next season.