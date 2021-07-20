Bohannon learning more about NIL with each passing day

He sold the shirts online to people in almost every state in the country and at one point he noticed that Wisconsin was one of the few states where no one had bought one.

It’s a state where he’s not too popular. Bohannon’s two older brothers played basketball for the Badgers, who did not offer him a scholarship coming out of high school. He takes great pride in the fact that he hit a game-winning shot against Wisconsin as a freshman in 2017.

He mentioned on Twitter that no one in Wisconsin had bought a JBo shirt and he said within seconds there was an order from there.

Bohannon said he started with 275 shirts and by late last week he had only a couple dozen left in stock.

But he has learned that even just peddling a few shirts and getting them shipped out isn’t quite as easy as it sounds.

"It’s been very expensive to do it all online," he admitted. "I’ll tell you, I’ve learned a lot about the industry already.

"That’s the fun thing. I’ve learned about business, I’ve learned about taxes, I’m learning about finances. It’s been cool. I’ll just continue to do what I can do off the court so I can excel when I’m done with basketball, whenever that is."