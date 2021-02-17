Bohannon makes one final visit to Kohl Center

Once upon a time, Jordan Bohannon daydreamed of playing 60 or 70 games in his college basketball career inside Wisconsin’s Kohl Center.
Older brothers Jason and Zach both played for Wisconsin and Jordan hardly missed a Badgers home game during their careers. He attended a Wisconsin summer camp as a third-grader and not only got to stay in Jason’s apartment and hang out with the players, but he also was named the MVP of the camp.
“That arena has a special part of me,’’ Bohannon said.
But he's only going to end up playing at Kohl three times.
The last one will be Thursday night in a game between two nationally-ranked teams with vastly different styles who are jockeying for seeding position in postseason tournaments and trying to keep alive very faint hopes for a Big Ten Conference title.
Bohannon is the record-setting senior point guard for No. 11-ranked Iowa, which visits the Kohl Center for what figures to be a hotly contested tussle with No. 21 Wisconsin.
He will be wearing black and gold but as a kid growing up in Marion, he frequently fantasized about walking onto the Kohl court clad in red and white.
“I thought about that every day,’’ he admitted. “I wore Wisconsin jerseys to school. I had all these basketball cards of these Wisconsin basketball players …
“It was always about Wisconsin when I was younger. Iowa was always in the back of my mind just because of my dad playing (football) there. It finally worked out, but it was always Wisconsin in my mind because of the way I grew up. I was a Wisconsin fan.’’
There were times during his days at Linn-Mar High School when it seemed Bohannon could end up being a Badger. His brothers played for Bo Ryan when he was the head coach at Wisconsin and Ryan had begun to recruit Jordan.
But then Ryan retired and new head coach Greg Gard and his staff didn’t seem as interested in an out-of-state kid with marginal size.
Bohannon said he has tremendous respect for Gard and his entire staff, but admits he felt “overlooked.’’
“It was the same situation as with a lot of other mid and high level programs around the country,’’ he said. “They just thought I wasn’t talented and skilled enough to play at this level … Coach (Fran) McCaffery was one of the few who really had that confidence in me.’’
Once he developed a relationship with McCaffery, he said there was almost no way he was going anywhere except Iowa.
“It would have taken about $20,000 in a McDonald’s bag for me to go to Wisconsin,’’ Bohannon joked.
His two previous opportunities to play at Kohl as a Hawkeye have met with mixed results.
As a freshman in 2016-17, he collected 11 points and 5 assists and drilled a 3-point field goal with 9.7 seconds remaining to give the Hawkeyes a 59-57 victory.
“That was a big shot for a freshman, especially with his entire family there,’’ McCaffery said.
“That shot definitely is close to being No. 1 on my most proud moments at Iowa just because of the rich history my family has with Wisconsin,’’ Bohannon added.
Late in the 2018-19 season, he had a less memorable trip to Madison, contributing 8 points and 2 assists with 3 turnovers in a 65-45 loss to the Badgers.
Bohannon’s third trip to Kohl brings a matchup between arguably the two most experienced players in all of college basketball this season.
Bohannon has played in 133 games in his career, the most of any player in the country. Wisconsin point guard D’Mitrik Trice is at 132.
Both are savvy, fifth-year senior point guards who have overcome multiple injuries and now are trying to apply a satisfying exclamation point to their careers.
“He’s the elder statesman, not me," Bohannon said, pointing out that Trice is more than a year older than he is. “Me and him go way back. We’re pretty close friends. We’ve talked to each other on the phone, We text each other back and forth and have interacted on social media a bunch of times.
“He’s someone I’ve grown close to just because I played against him on the AAU circuit and played against in college and kind of experienced the same pathway I guess you could say with him experiencing injuries and working through it.’’
This won’t be the last time the two meet on the court. Wisconsin and Iowa will play again on March 7 when the Badgers come to Iowa City.
That game will be special because it will be Bohannon’s final home appearance at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. But Thursday will be extremely special, too.
“There’s always a different feeling to this game,’’ Bohannon said. “I’m always looking forward to going to the Kohl Center and kind of revisiting those experiences I had as a little kid.’’