Bohannon makes one final visit to Kohl Center

“It was always about Wisconsin when I was younger. Iowa was always in the back of my mind just because of my dad playing (football) there. It finally worked out, but it was always Wisconsin in my mind because of the way I grew up. I was a Wisconsin fan.’’

There were times during his days at Linn-Mar High School when it seemed Bohannon could end up being a Badger. His brothers played for Bo Ryan when he was the head coach at Wisconsin and Ryan had begun to recruit Jordan.

But then Ryan retired and new head coach Greg Gard and his staff didn’t seem as interested in an out-of-state kid with marginal size.

Bohannon said he has tremendous respect for Gard and his entire staff, but admits he felt “overlooked.’’

“It was the same situation as with a lot of other mid and high level programs around the country,’’ he said. “They just thought I wasn’t talented and skilled enough to play at this level … Coach (Fran) McCaffery was one of the few who really had that confidence in me.’’

Once he developed a relationship with McCaffery, he said there was almost no way he was going anywhere except Iowa.

“It would have taken about $20,000 in a McDonald’s bag for me to go to Wisconsin,’’ Bohannon joked.