Bohannon nails eight 3s as Hawkeyes trounce Nebraska

One of the few negatives to come out of the game was the possible loss of sophomore guard CJ Fredrick. Fredrick, who has missed four full games and parts of several others because of an unspecified lower-leg injury, crashed to the floor after a collision with a Nebraska player with 5 minutes, 35 seconds remaining in the first half and went directly to the locker room.

He did not play again and was not even on the Iowa bench for much of the second half.

Despite that, the Hawkeyes took control with a dominating first half in which they shot 50% from the field and had 14 assists on 18 made baskets.

They also did the job at the other end of the court as Nebraska (7-18, 3-15 Big Ten) shot just 32.3% and committed 12 first-half turnovers.

Once the Hawkeyes finally cracked the scoreboard, on a Garza 3-point play, Bohannon began connecting with regularity from 3-point range. The senior point guard, who will play his final home game with Garza on Sunday, drained five 3-pointers in the first half, including one on a 1-on-2 fast break.