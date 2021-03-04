Bohannon nails eight 3s as Hawkeyes trounce Nebraska

IOWA CITY — It took the Iowa basketball team a few minutes to get going Thursday night.
The No. 5-ranked Hawkeyes went nearly three minutes into their game against Nebraska before they were able to score a point. But once they got rolling, there wasn’t much the visiting Cornhuskers to do to stop them.
Jordan Bohannon tied his career high with eight 3-point field goals and scored a season-high 26 points as the Hawkeyes methodically trounced a Nebraska team that seemingly had found itself in the past week, rolling to a 102-64 victory at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Luka Garza added 14 points and 8 rebounds and Joe Wieskamp contributed 11 points and 7 rebounds, both while playing considerably fewer minutes than usual in the Hawkeyes’ most lopsided victory of the Big Ten season.
Patrick McCaffery, receiving extended playing time in the rout, fired in a career-best 19 points, 13 of those coming in a four-minute stretch late in the game.
The victory puts the Hawkeyes (19-7, 13-6 Big Ten) just one victory away from the No. 3 seed in next week’s Big Ten tournament. They host No. 25 Wisconsin on Sunday in the regular-season finale.
They also can clinch a top-four seed in the conference tourney if either Ohio State or Purdue loses in their final regular-season games Saturday.
One of the few negatives to come out of the game was the possible loss of sophomore guard CJ Fredrick. Fredrick, who has missed four full games and parts of several others because of an unspecified lower-leg injury, crashed to the floor after a collision with a Nebraska player with 5 minutes, 35 seconds remaining in the first half and went directly to the locker room.
He did not play again and was not even on the Iowa bench for much of the second half.
Despite that, the Hawkeyes took control with a dominating first half in which they shot 50% from the field and had 14 assists on 18 made baskets.
They also did the job at the other end of the court as Nebraska (7-18, 3-15 Big Ten) shot just 32.3% and committed 12 first-half turnovers.
Once the Hawkeyes finally cracked the scoreboard, on a Garza 3-point play, Bohannon began connecting with regularity from 3-point range. The senior point guard, who will play his final home game with Garza on Sunday, drained five 3-pointers in the first half, including one on a 1-on-2 fast break.
That helped the Hawkeyes roll out to a 29-13 lead. Nebraska, which came in with a two-game winning streak, staged a brief rally to close the gap to 32-23, but then Garza and Connor McCaffery took over for a few minutes to help the Hawkeyes really stack up a lead.
McCaffery hit a 3-pointer and got the ball inside to Garza for another 3-point play. Then, after a Garza 3-pointer, McCaffery threaded a perfect 25-foot bounce pass to Wieskamp on the break for a layup that made it 43-23.
It was 48-26 at the half and Nebraska never came close to mounting a serious threat in the second half.
Garza and Wieskamp did not play in the final 13½ minutes and Bohannon came out of the game after making his eighth 3 with 12:28 to go.
Western Illinois transfer Kobe Webster led Nebraska with 17 points with Lat Mayen and Dalano Banton adding 14 apiece. Mayen also snared 13 rebounds.