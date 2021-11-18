Bohannon record-breaker part of 3-point barrage by Hawkeyes

But the biggest moment of the night came early when Bohannon drilled a 3-pointer with just 2 minutes, 4 seconds gone in the game to top Diebler’s mark of 374 3s. Bohannon added three more later in the game to give him 378 for his career.

"It’s pretty special to be listed with some of the names that have gone through whether it’s been at Iowa or in the Big Ten," Bohannon admitted.

After he broke the record, the crowd stood and applauded for a full minute after the shot swished through. Following the game, Bohannon went over and celebrated with members of his family.

As he did so, he got a phone call. It was Diebler.

"He was just wishing me the best and congratulating me," Bohannon said. "That’s pretty special to see a guy like that do that after I just passed him for the record."

Sandfort admitted it was a little mind-boggling to think of the number of 3s Bohannon has made since arriving in 2016.

"I mean, I made like my seventh tonight," the freshman said. "I’ve got a long ways to go. He’s been a great role model to me so this was cool to see."