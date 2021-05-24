Bohannon suffers head injury in early-morning attack

University of Iowa basketball player Jordan Bohannon was involved in an early-morning altercation in Iowa City on Sunday morning and sustained a serious head injury.

The university issued a news release Monday confirming that Bohannon was injured but it provided few details.

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery indicated in a statement that he thought Bohannon was doing OK.

“Thankfully, Jordan is recovering well after being attacked by an individual he did not see coming at him,” McCaffery said. “We were made aware of the incident immediately. We are grateful that friends who were with Jordan at the time kept the incident from escalating. His health is our number one concern.”

Bohannon is Iowa’s career leader in 3-point field goals, assists and free throw percentage and also is ninth on the school's career scoring list.

He recently announced that he would return to the Hawkeyes for a sixth season. He needs just 11 more 3-point field goals to surpass Ohio State's Jon Diebler as the all-time leader in that category.