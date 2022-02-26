Can Illinois' Kofi Cockburn be officiated fairly?

Looking back in the history of the Fighting Illini men's basketball program, the phrase, "Why can't we recruit a big man? He's the missing piece," has appeared several times.

Enter Kofi Cockburn, the most dominant big man in college basketball. But when you get someone his size today, you face the same problem Shaquille O'Neal did.

Thursday night Illinois head coach Brand Underwood had seen enough of the "Hack a Kofi" mentality to be thrown out of a big game against Ohio State.

"I did that for Kofi; he's treated differently," Underwood said. "There were plays against Ohio State where players were sitting on his back, grabbing his arms."

Naturally, when you see a player the size of Cockburn, he can be very intimidating and could make one think twice about hacking him.

Last year at Michigan State, when it appeared the Spartan game plan was to foul Cockburn hard, former All-American Ayo Dosunmu broke his nose. Cockburn stopped several times to look upward in frustration.

Thursday night that stare was no longer at the top of the arena — it is at officials now.

During Underwood's postgame radio show, he made it very clear that Cockburn had fouled out twice this season, Purdue at home and against Ohio State with two of the same officials who did that game. Cockburn's fourth and fifth foul came from those two.

Cockburn was so frustrated and upset that he held the ball and stared the official down in frustration.

"We have told him for three years to maintain your composure," Underwood said. "I'm at a loss; I don't know what to tell him. He has to play more in a violent way."

After the game against cross-town rival Northwestern, the Wildcats' head coach Chris Collins said, "Officiating Kofi is hard. It can't be easy; they're looking for calls, and we are trying what we can to stop him."

Underwood said that after that same game against Northwestern, one official who he declined to name said, "We understand your frustration, but he's tough to officiate."

That is an excuse.

You cannot punish a player because he is bigger than everyone else. It is not Cockburn's fault he is 7-foot-1 and 285 pounds.

Those officiating issues are why Dale Brown, O'Neal's coach at LSU, told him privately and eventually to the national media, "It's time for you to leave college basketball before you get hurt here in college the way you're being played."

Cockburn has been the most consistent player in all of college basketball this year. There are plenty of great players out there, but when it comes to being that big, playing over 35 minutes a game, it has been him.

If he was being officiated the way others are in the country, he might average 40 points a game. Can you call a foul every time? No, but call what you see and stop penalizing someone because he is bigger.

Where does this leave Cockburn and the frustrated Illinois fans?

"I have talked to people in the front office (Big Ten) yesterday about Kofi, and I'll leave it at that," Underwood said.

