Chris Kingsbury's son to walk on at Iowa
IOWA BASKETBALL

Chris Kingsbury's son to walk on at Iowa

Carter Kingsbury, the won of former Iowa player Chris Kingsbury, scored 1,771 points during his career at Ponca (Neb.) High School. He will walk on with the Iowa basketball team for next season.

The son of former Iowa basketball player Chris Kingsbury is joining the Hawkeyes as a walk-on.

Carter Kingsbury, a former star at Ponca (Neb.) High School, announced on social media that he will begin playing for Iowa this fall.

He played last season at Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, N.H., one of the top prep school powers in the country.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound guard set Ponca’s career scoring record with 1,771 points, averaging 18.6 points as a junior in 2018-19 and 21.6 as a senior in 2019-20.

However, he missed the summer AAU circuit in between those two seasons due to shoulder surgery and was not as heavily recruited as he hoped. His only Division I offer was for a preferred walk-on spot at Tulane.

He chose instead to play one season at Brewster, which has won seven national prep school championships since 2010. One of his teammates at Brewster was guard Dasonte Bowen, who has committed to join the Hawkeyes for the 2022-23 season.

Chris Kingsbury scored 1,118 points in his Iowa career from 1993-96 and set the Hawkeyes’ single-season record with 117 3-point field goals in 1994-95. He averaged 16.8 points per game that season, 12.6 for his career.

