Cockburn, Curbelo, Murray earn preseason honors
COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Cockburn, Curbelo, Murray earn preseason honors

Iowa Illinois Basketball

Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) goes up for a block as Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) looks to shoot in a game last season. Both players were named to the preseason All-Big Ten team Wednesday with Cockburn being named the player of the year.

 AP

Kofi Cockburn’s summer-time decision to pull out of the NBA draft and return to college for another season brought with it a high level of expectations.

The University of Illinois center was named earlier this week to the Associated Press preseason All-America team and Wednesday he also was tabbed as the preseason Big Ten Conference player of the year.

The 7-foot, 290-pound Cockburn averaged 17.7 points and 9.5 rebounds per game last season. He was the only player in the country to average at least 15 points and 9 rebounds while shooting better than 60% from the field.

University of Iowa forward Keegan Murray also was named to the 11-player Big Ten unit along with Illinois guard Andre Curbelo despite the fact that neither of those players was a starter as a freshman last season.

Curbelo averaged 9.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists while being named the league’s sixth man of the year. He also made the Big Ten’s all-freshman team along with Murray, who was one of only five players nationwide to collect 200 points, 35 blocked shots, 25 steals and 15 3-point field goals.

Also making the preseason All-Big Ten team were Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis, Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson and Caleb Houstan, Ohio State’s E.J. Liddell, Purdue’s Jaden Ivey and Trevon Williams, Maryland’s Eric Ayala and Rutgers’ Ron Harper Jr.

Cockburn, Jackson-Davis, Dickinson, Liddell and Ivey were unanimous selections.

