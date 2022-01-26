College basketball: North Central finds a way to hold off Augie

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — When the men's basketball teams from Augustana College and North Central met just nine days ago in the Carver Center, the hosting Vikings didn’t have any answers for the Helwig brothers in a slim four-point loss.
On Wednesday evening in the rematch at Gregory Arena, it was the duo of Matt Helwig and Blaise Meredith who did in the visiting Vikings in a 73-68 CCIW setback.
Meredith scored a game-high 25 points – his second-highest offensive production of the season – and Helwig added 20 (after scoring 33 in the 86-82 win in Rock Island) to carry the Cardinals (12-5, 7-2) to their fifth straight victory.
“It’s such a small room for error on the road against a good team,” said Augie coach Tom Jessee, who said he was pleased with the way his young squad battled until straying from the offensive game plan late in the game.
The Vikings (9-10, 4-6 CCIW) had the game spiral away from them later after taking a 55-51 lead with 8:42 left in regulation after Nate Ortiz (Viking high 21 points) hit a 3-pointer with 9:02 left.
“They called timeout when we were up 55-51 and I knew in my bones that the next possession was going to be huge,” said Jessee. “We had been getting great defensive stops and executing well. We did a great job again and forced them into a tough shot and they ran down a long rebound.”
Meredith grabbed that loose ball and reserve Shea Cupples (11 points) drilled his only 3-pointer of the game.
“If we get that ball, we’re up four with the ball and maybe,” said Jessee, his voice trailing off.
After the Vikings missed a triple at their end, Meredith hit from the top of the key area that gave the Cardinals a 57-54 lead.
Dan Carr (9 points, 14 rebounds) hit a bucket to tie the contest at 57, but Meredith hit another basket that put NCC up 59-57 with 6:49 left.
While the Vikings kept it close, they never could again tie the score or wrestle away the lead as the hosts made just enough plays down the stretch to keep the lead all the way to the final buzzer.
According to Jessee, the Cardinals did a solid job of limiting Carr offensively as he had only five field goal attempts and was held under his 12.6 average. But Ortiz stepped up to fill some of that void as guards Luke Johnson and Matt Hanushewsky each added 11 for the Vikings, who return home Saturday to host Carroll in a scheduled women’s/men’s twinbill at Carver Center.
Women's basketball
Augustana 64, North Central 56 (OT): Gabbi Loiz made two free throws in the final 10 seconds of regulation to force overtime and then Augustana outscored North Central 10-2 in the extra frame to win a CCIW contest Wednesday night at the Carver Center.
Macy Beinborn had 17 points and five rebounds for the Vikings (9-10, 3-7) while Loiz finished with 15 and Lauren Hall compiled 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Augustana shot only 34% from the field, but it was 14 of 18 at the foul line. North Central, conversely, was 6 of 12 at the free-throw stripe.
Hannah Simmer chipped in eight points and eight boards for Augustana, which has won two straight after a four-game losing streak. The Vikings return to action at 5 p.m. Saturday against Carroll in the Carver Center.