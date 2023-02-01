COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL: Augie pushes No. 8 Wheaton to final horn in two-point loss

As if facing the eighth-ranked team in the country wasn’t a daunting enough task, the Augustana College men’s basketball team had to battle Wednesday night without one of its most dangerous weapons.

All-American Daniel Carr missed his first shot attempt of the game against the CCIW-leading Wheaton Thunder and hobbled off the court. While he came back for just under nine minutes worth of court time in the first half and scored three points, he did not play in the second half and left with a boot on his right foot to protect what was being called a sprained ankle.

Despite missing their double-figure scorer and rebounder, the Vikings battled tooth and nail until the final buzzer, ultimately coming up short 74-72 in the league battle at the Carver Center.

“It would have been an unbelievable win for our young team and put us completely in the middle of the mix,” said Augie coach Tom Jessee looking ahead at the path his squad needs to take to reach the upcoming CCIW Tournament. “Now we have to fight and claw and get the next win and get back in it.”

Fight and claw was an appropriate phrase to describe Wednesday’s fray that become a battle of attrition. Both teams left with bruises and battle scars and even a little less blood.

At 7-14, 5-7 CCIW, the Vikings are in seventh place with four games left. The top six teams earn spots in the annual league tourney.

And despite some rough patches against the 18-3, 10-2 Thunder, the Vikings were right there with either a chance to win or at least force overtime.

Wheaton’s Micah Schnyders missed two free throws with 5.1 seconds left in regulation and Wheaton nursing a 74-72 lead.

The Vikings grabbed the rebound and senior point guard Matt Hanushewsky got the ball into the front court and to sophomore Matt Hawkins who elevated in traffic for a 3-point shot in front of the Vikings bench. He lost control of the ball as the final horn sounded.

“We just wanted (Hanushewsky) to get somebody a good look,” Jessee said. “We would have gladly gone into overtime.”

“One of these times we’ll figure out how to win one of these,” said Hanushewsky lamenting the number of close games the Vikings have been in during a frustrating season. “We just don’t know how to finish these off.”

Actually, it was the start that set the tone for the game as Wheaton scored on 14 of its first 20 possessions of the game to build a 29-22 lead.

“In the first 13 minutes, we were not very sharp defensively,” Jessee said.

But that changed in the final seven minutes of the half as the Vikings held the Thunder to just four scores in 10 trips to forge a 36-all tie at halftime. The second half was back-and-forth as the game featured nine ties and five lead changes.

An 8-0 Augie run gave the hosts a 48-44 lead before things were tied at 50. Hawkins later scored in the paint to give the Vikings a 53-52 lead with 8:41 left in regulation.

In that spree, Colton Gillingham scored on two fast-break buckets to help him lead the Vikings with 12 points, just ahead of Hanushewsky and Chase Larsen with 10 each.

That was Augie’s final advantage as Wheaton, which finished with a 20-15 advantage at the free-throw line, rattled off the next eight points to take a lead it never lost.

“They have had a lot of close games,” Wheaton coach Mike Schauer said. “To be honest, over the last few weeks, they have played as well as anybody in the league — especially here. … They have really pounded some good teams.”

Wheaton’s five starters accounted for all but two points. Eli Considine led the Thunder with a game-high 22 points (seven of those from the free-throw line) and All-CCIW player Tyson Cruickshank added a quiet 20 before fouling out.

“We’ve figured out how to compete and fight, stay together when things get a little tough and that’s been huge,” said Jessee, noting a huge difference in his club since the turn of the year. “… But, to win a game like this tonight, you can’t shoot yourself in the foot like we did against such an experienced team with three post-grad players.”