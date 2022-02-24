COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL: BHC battles to beat Oakton in Region IV playoff opener

When the Black Hawk College men’s basketball team needed the plays made, they got them Thursday night.

A few defensive stops at critical times.

Two key free throws from sophomore Keshawn Pegues with four seconds left in regulation.

A ball slipping through an Oakton player’s hands as the clock expired.

The Braves needed everything to fall their way late in collecting a heart-stopping 83-82 victory in the Region IV Division II District 4 Tourney opener in the BHC Gym.

A fifth-seeded Oakton team that featured all freshmen and was playing without three starters, according to coach Mick Reuter, gave the fourth-seeded 17-8 Braves all they could handle on their home court.

“They’re physical and they’re tough,” said first-year BHC coach Kannon Burrage of the 9-21 Owls. “I said the same thing to my team; they’re a team that’s scrappy enough to keep it close especially at the end of the games where they’ve beat teams just by a little luck here and there.”

On Thursday, the good fortune ended up being on the Braves’ side, especially at the end.

With :04.2 left in regulation, Pegues, the former Davenport Central High School prep, was fouled on a putback attempt when he grabbed a rebound after Donyae McCaskill (27 points) drove into traffic and had his shot blocked.

Pegues was sent to the line for two tosses with the Braves trailing 82-81.

His first attempt hit iron took a huge bounce up and went through. His second hit nothing but net.

“I was just thinking that I had to make the free throws, just had to take a breath,” said Pegues, who finished with 21 points. “I thought I was going to net it, but the rim gave me a break” on the first attempt.

The Braves, who advance to play top-seeded Moraine Valley on Sunday on the road at 2 p.m., then made a break for themselves on the ensuing play.

The inbounds pass came into Oakton’s Keimar Marable, who finished with a game-high 32 points, but a resurgent BHC full-court defense forced him to dish off to Finn Walsh. Walsh took two dribbles to mid-court and started to take a shot before he saw a wide open Thomas Sullivan under the basket and turned the attempt into a pass.

However, Sullivan was looking for the shot and the ball went through his hands as time expired.

“The ball slipped through his hands there at the end; I’m not sure he had enough time to get it off,” said Burrage.

The Braves needed to find a way to get past the pesky Owls, who took BHC out of its game with a zone defense and patient offense.

The Braves struggled shooting early and then for much of the second half traded baskets.

Trailing 70-63 with 8:11 left, Burrage took a timeout and his words of inspiration led to his team forcing five turnovers and a missed shot in the next six Oakton possessions.

As that was happening, the hosts found some offense and blew out to a 77-72 lead with 4:10 left as they scored on six of eight possessions, with Pegues scoring four points and Aguek Deng five in the spree.

“He told us we had to go harder,” said Pegues of that timeout. “It was win or go home time.”

After BHC took the 77-72 lead, the Owls battled back for a 79-77 edge with 2:28 left. McCaskill, who hit 12 of 14 second-half free throws, then hit four straight charity tosses in two trips to give the Braves an 81-79 lead with :22.5 left.

But that advantage wasn’t safe as Marable followed with a drive that resulted in a three-point play with :09.9 left, setting the stage for Pegues to make the game-winning play at his end of the court.

