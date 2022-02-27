COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL: BHC tops Moraine Valley for region semifinal victory

PALOS HILLS, Ill. — Kannon Burrage couldn’t have been happier for his Black Hawk College men’s basketball team on Sunday.

The Braves, he said, showed plenty of composure in a tough setting to pull out an 83-73 victory in the Region IV Division II District 4 Tourney semifinal game over hosting Moraine Valley.

The victory moves the 18-8 Braves into Saturday’s title game at Milwaukee Area Technical College (26-4). Game time against the fifth-ranked NJCAA Div. II club has not yet been set, according to Burrage.

It is BHC's first Region IV title game since the 2009-10 season.

On Sunday, the Braves battled through some foul trouble, but had balanced scoring to carry them. Former United Township prep Delaney Little along with Jacob Profit — both sophomores — popped for 23 points. Freshman Donyae McCaskill added 19 to go with a team-best six assists.

“Delaney Little was great,” said Burrage. “He really got us going in the first half and then brought us home with some clutch free throws at the end of the game.”

Despite battling foul trouble, former Davenport Central prep Keshawn Pegues grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds to go with his six points. Kaeden Lawary had four blocked shots.

“It came down to us doing the little things,” Burrage said, “the little tough things like boxing out and actually putting a body on somebody. It came down to setting good screens and getting guys open.”

Burrage said that the Cyclones (19-10) had pulled to within three or four points with about five minutes to go before the Braves put away the game at the free throw line.

Profit finished the game 8 of 9 from the line, Pegues made all seven of his attempts and McCaskill was 5 of 6. Those three combined for all of BHC’s 20-of-22 free-throw shooting.

