COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL: Braves can't keep up with 5th-ranked Stormers in Region IV title game

For a while, the Black Hawk College men’s basketball team was playing with Milwaukee Area Technical College in Saturday’s NJCAA Region IV Division II Midwest B District championship game.

But true to form, the nationally fifth-ranked Stormers gradually pulled away with spurts that the Braves couldn’t stop.

Despite a terrific game of 34 points and 18 rebounds from former Davenport Central High School prep Keshawn Pegues, the Braves dropped a 107-86 decision to the high-scoring Stormers at Alverno College in Milwaukee, Wis.

“Keshawn Pegues played an amazing game,” BHC coach Kannon Burrage said. “He was really aggressive and matched their intensity; he basically stepped up and played with them.”

But he couldn’t keep the Braves in the game as the 27-4 Stormers eclipsed the 100-point plateau for the 11th time this season.

The loss snapped BHC’s seven-game win streak and ended their season at 17-9 under Burrage in his first year as head coach.

“I’m extremely proud of everything we’ve done this year,” said Burrage, whose club finished 8-1 and tied for the best record in the Arrowhead Conference in a season in which a champion was not named because of an unbalanced schedule and games not made up. “For me to come home and be the head coach of the local community college is a dream for me. ...

“I still contend that success is going to be graduation day in my eyes. We are a talented group that got hit with a bunch of adversity — injuries, COVID, things out of our control — and for the most part, we stayed the course.”

Seeking the program’s first trip to the NJCAA Div. II National Tournament since 2005, the Braves were in Saturday’s title game for the first 10 minutes, trailing just 28-19.

But then the Stormers opened the spread with a 21-4 run over the next five-plus minutes — with the help of four 3-pointers — to take a 49-23 lead en route to a 59-37 halftime lead.

“I think they sort of had their way with us in transition; that was the biggest fear of mine — they got a bunch of easy baskets in transition,” Burrage said. “Before the game, I told my team that they get about 85% of their points in transition and tonight I think they got 95% in transition.

“They have really good, really quick attacking guards and it’s hard to stop them going downhill most of the game.”

The Stormers had five players in double-figure scoring — two of those with 20 or more. Jaylin Scott led MATC with 23 points, and reserve Karl Blanton Jr. added 20. Starters Mason Johnson (18 points, 10 rebounds), Chima Nwosu (13) and Erik Victorson (13) also reached double-figure scoring.

“That’s a really good team,” Burrage said.

The Braves got 13 points each from sophomore Delaney Little and freshman Donyae McCaskill.

Pegues, McCaskill and fellow freshman Nathan Pickett (8 points) were selected to the Region IV All-Tourney team. They were joined by MATC's Scott, Blanton and Johnson, who was named tourney MVP.

BHC’s bench was outscored 33-18.

Black Hawk shot just 36.7% (33 of 90) from the field, including just 3 of 24 (12.5%) from 3-point range. With McCaskill also hauling down 10 rebounds, the Braves out-rebounded the Stormers 51-47.

