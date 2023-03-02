CHAMPAIGN — Illinois had a steady lead, then it lost it late. It looked down and out in overtime, but then lifted itself off the mat to tie it.

Once it got to double overtime, the Illini snatched it from Michigan for good, winning 91-87 on Thursday.

Matthew Mayer had 24 points, while Terrence Shannon Jr. overcame a slow start for 21 points, 10 coming in overtime.

Mayer opened the second overtime with a 3-pointer and a layup and the Fighting Illini (20-10, 11-8 Big Ten Conference) never trailed again. Mayer made 8 of 20 shots with four 3-pointers and added seven rebounds.

Shannon sank only 4 of 14 shots — missing all five of his 3-point attempts — but he made 13 of 16 free throws, including 3 of 4 in the final 10 seconds to preserve the win.

Michigan forced overtime after Illinois led by seven with 2:35 left thanks to seven points in the final 2:06.

The tables turned when the Wolverines led by seven with 1:49 left in overtime, then Shannon took over and sent it to another overtime period.

Shannon had the Illini’s final three points to close it out at the line, while Mayer hit key shots at the beginning of the second overtime period to put Illinois up for good.

The Illini were up as many as nine with 10:30 left in the second half before a 10-0 run gave the lead back to the Wolverines with 7:33 left.

Illinois went up seven again with 2:35 left, partially with the help of RJ Melendez who had all 12 of his points in the second half or overtime.

Illinois shot 41.7% from the field, including 13-for-27 on layups. Illinois got extra possessions from 12 offensive boards and forced 12 Michigan turnovers.

Illinois led 33-31 at the half after an 8-2 run late in the half. Michigan had four points in the final 6:45 of the half, while Illinois shot 36.4% from the field.

Ty Rodgers had a career-high 14 points, playing a good chunk of point guard minutes in the team’s first game without Jayden Epps (concussion). The team was plus-12 in his 33 minutes while he added seven rebounds, a block and a steal.

Hunter Dickinson had 31 and 16 for Michigan, but missed a free throw to tie the game in double overtime.

Michigan scored the first six points of the game and held the lead until a Dain Dainja layup and a dunk by Sencire Harris put Illinois on top 29-27 with 2:12 left in the half. Rodgers' dunk with 15 seconds remaining gave the Fighting Illini a two-point cushion entering the locker room.

Illinois built a nine-point leads three times in the first 9:30 of the second half. Michigan used a 7-0 run, capped by Howard's 3-pointer with 47 seconds left, to tie the game at 70 and force overtime. Illinois scored the final seven points of the extra five-minute period — five by Shannon — to force a second overtime tied at 81.

Next, Illinois wraps up its regular season when it travels to play Purdue at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday. The Illini are now in a six-way tie for second in the Big Ten with one game to play.