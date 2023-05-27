Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A recruiting class that numbers 11 players and features plenty of guards will be joining the Augustana College men’s basketball program in a few months.

On Friday, coach Tom Jessee unveiled this year’s recruiting class that he hopes will help the program build off a 7-18 season in which the Vikings suffered a number of frustratingly close losses and finished 5-11 in CCIW play.

It’s a class Jessee referred to as having plenty of “intriguing” players who eventually could help turn the fortunes of the program. Augie graduated only two seniors – Daniel Carr and Matt Hanushewsky – and continues to rebuild numbers in the program since a pair of coaching changes prior to Jessee ascending to the top spot on staff and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re fired up about the group; we worked really hard to get them,” said Jessee, whose program will have just two seniors again this season. “There’s depth and there’s quality. … We wish we could have gotten a little more size, but that’s hard to come by these days. The guys we got, we’re fired up about.”

The only local among the 11 is Moline’s Maddux Dieckman. The 6-foot-6 center was a key reserve for the Class 4A state champion Moline Maroons and is one of two true post players among the bunch, according to Jessee.

The coach also pointed to another “intriguing” player in 6-foot-6, 220-pound Nikola Raic. Jesse said that he missed most of his senior season with an injury as Evanston Township finished with a 24-9 record.

“He’s kind of an unknown, but can be an effective player for us,” said Jessee of Raic.

The coach said he likes the depth he is adding to the guard group. Among the guards is 6-footer Eli Aldana out of Saint Viator High School in Chicago. He was a three-time team Most Valuable Player, a three-time Daily Herald All-Area selection and a three-time All-ESCC selection.

“He’s a really strong, dynamic point guard that we really like a lot,” said Jessee. “All those guys add competition to that spot.”

Another All-ESCC selection making his way to Rock Island is Andrew Ayeni, a 6-3 team MVP from Saint Patrick High School in Chicago. He was also a Class 3A IBCA All-State selection.

The Vikings also continued to stretch their recruiting out west, bringing in three players from Arizona and another from Colorado. Zach Anderson (6-3 shooting guard) and Malcolm Smith (6-4, shooting guard) come in from Scottsdale and 5-10 point guard Justin Garcia hails from Gilbert, Ariz. Hunter Guiles, a 6-1 guard, continues the pipeline from Highlands Ranch, Colo., following Carr.

Jessee said that Guiles “has a great college body already, is aggressive, tough and can score some. He’s got a great chance of being successful here.”

Jessee called Anderson and Garcia “very good prospects.”

Two others in the class are 6-5 wing Ray Maurchie, a 1,000-point scorer at Winnebago High School and 6-1 guard Jackson Parcel, a third-team all-stater from Casey-Westfield High School.