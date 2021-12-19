COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL: Late fade costs Augie upset shot

The Augustana College men's basketball team had plenty of offense in nearly a perfect start to Sunday's game that included hitting nine of its first 11 shots and hitting 6-of-8 3-pointers.
The Vikings needed some of that same mojo at the end.
After jumping out to a 22-point lead just over six minutes in and leading North Park for 39 minutes and 50 seconds — most of that time by double digits — Augie let a huge opportunity slip away.
North Park, which came into Sunday's matinee as the lone undefeated CCIW team, scored the last 14 points of the contest, including five in the final 10 seconds, to pull the rug out from under the young Augie club for a shocking 60-58 victory at the Carver Center.
“Offensively, we started great, moved the ball and came out with energy, took good shots and made shots,” said first-year Augie head coach Tom Jessee, whose club held NPU to its lowest offensive production of the season. “As the game progressed, you could see we were losing confidence.”
That led to the offense stagnating and getting tentative, which resulted in 21 turnovers that NPU (6-2, 3-0 CCIW) converted into 25 points. Four of those turnovers came in the final four-plus minutes of play and none bigger than the last one with 10.6 seconds left.
NPU's Gabe Johnson converted an old-fashioned three-point play with 10.6 seconds remaining to tie the score at 58.
On the ensuing in-bounds play, confusion led to an end-line violation with Daniel Carr stepping into play as he handed off the ball to Chase Larsen to initiate the play.
“I messed up,” said Carr, who finished with 12 points and 16 rebounds that led a 26-25 board edge against the league's top rebounding team.
Augie (5-5, 1-2 CCIW) had taken a timeout prior to Johnson's free throw attempt to tie.
“We have a 10-second play where the 4-man (Larsen) becomes the inbounder and the 5-man (Carr) goes to half court,” said Jessee of what was set up for a potential final play. “We just forgot about that in that situation.”
With the ball back, NPU used its hustle to come up with the victory. Jalen Boyd missed a mid-range jumper when the ball was put in play. It bounded off the rim and Jordan Boyd, who finished with a game-high 23 points and 10 rebounds, picked it up and got the putback to fall with :06 left on the clock.
Augie's final chance came with leading scorer Luke Johnson (23 points) launching an off-balance 3-pointer from the left wing that caught iron after time expired.
Augie had answered a couple of NPU bursts in the second half when the visiting Vikings cut the margin to single digits. A Johnson fast-break bucket off a Matt Hanushewsky feed gave the hosting Vikings a 56-43 lead with 7:15 left and another Johnson jumper in the paint made it 58-46 with 5:08 left.
That was when NPU, playing without two starters, including leading scorer Michael Osborne, upped the defensive pressure. Augie wilted as shots became tentative and offensive flow disappeared as NPU flipped the script from the first six minutes and turned the game.
“It was just us getting too comfortable with the lead,” said Carr of the late issues. “We were playing not to lose instead of playing to win. We lost a bit of our edge.”
Augie's offense bogged down in that last five minutes as it missed five shots — usually rushed attempts as the shot clock expired — and had four turnovers.
The loss that could have tightened the league race was a gut punch to a young team trying to find success.
“That was disappointing,” said Jessee, whose club lost for the first time in five home games. “The biggest hurdle we've had to overcome this year is just a lack of self-confidence individually and collectively.”
That showed as a much more NPU team never lost its poise early and kept battling late, showing the ability to rally, which it has for three wins in which it trailed by double-digits.
“After we made it through the first five to seven minutes, I thought we settled in and felt we could get back in the game a little bit even though it was still a double-digit place,” said NPU coach Tom Slyder, noting the average age of his club is 22-plus which includes two 24-year-olds and allows for a tough mentality. “It never felt like it was out of reach.”
The hosts built a 24-2 lead on Nic Giliberto's triple at the 13:47 mark as a spunky home team showed plenty of offensive flow and confidence.
However, NPU switched to a zone defense and that was when things got tentative and turned the tide.
NPU battled back to get within 37-26 at halftime and Augie never could get a knockout punch delivered in the second half.
North Park 60, Augustana 58
NORTH PARK (6-2, 3-0 CCIW) – Jalen Boyd 4-12 2-2 1 10, Adam Bulwa 2-3 0-2 1 4, Jordan Boyd 11-13 1-3 3 23, Jonathan Johansson 3-10 0-0 2 8, Gabe Johnson 3-7 2-4 3 8, Nicholas Ramirez 2-5 2-2 2 6, Justen Kidd 0-0 1-2 0 1. Totals 25-50 8-15 12 60.
AUGUSTANA (5-5, 1-2 CCIW) – Nic Giliberto 2-5 0-0 0 5, Dan Carr 5-9 1-1 0 12, Luke Johnson 7-14 2-2 2 20, Matt Hanushewsky 1-4 0-0 5 3, Nate Ortiz 3-6 0-0 1 7, Matt Hawkins 3-5 0-0 4 6, Chase Larsen 2-6 0-0 2 5, Luke Seiffert 0-0 0-0 0 0, Justin Bottorff 0-1 0-0 2 0, Mikey Hamilton 0-0 0-0 0 0. Totals 23-50 3-3 16 58.
Halftime – Augie 37-26. 3s – NPU 2-13 (Johansson 2-7, Ramirez 0-1, Ja. Boyd 0-2, Johnson 0-3); Augie 9-24 (Johnson 4-8, Larsen 1-2, Giliberto 1-3, Carr 1-3, Ortiz 1-3, Hanushewsky 1-4, Hawkins 0-1). Rebounds – NPU 25 (Jo. Boyd 7, Ja. Boyd 5, Bulwa 5); Augie 26 (Carr 16, Ortiz 3). Assists – NPU 10 (Johnson 3, Ramirez 3); Augie 16 (Hanushewsky 6, Johnson 3). Turnovers – NPU 17 (Bulwa 3, Jo. Boyd 3); Augie 21 (Carr 7, Hawkins 3). Steals – NPU 10 (Jo. Boyd 3, Johansson 3, Ramirez 3); Augie 4 (Carr 2). Blocks - NPU 1 (Bulwa); Augie 2 (Carr, Bottorff).