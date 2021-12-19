COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL: Late fade costs Augie upset shot

The Augustana College men's basketball team had plenty of offense in nearly a perfect start to Sunday's game that included hitting nine of its first 11 shots and hitting 6-of-8 3-pointers.

The Vikings needed some of that same mojo at the end.

After jumping out to a 22-point lead just over six minutes in and leading North Park for 39 minutes and 50 seconds — most of that time by double digits — Augie let a huge opportunity slip away.

North Park, which came into Sunday's matinee as the lone undefeated CCIW team, scored the last 14 points of the contest, including five in the final 10 seconds, to pull the rug out from under the young Augie club for a shocking 60-58 victory at the Carver Center.

“Offensively, we started great, moved the ball and came out with energy, took good shots and made shots,” said first-year Augie head coach Tom Jessee, whose club held NPU to its lowest offensive production of the season. “As the game progressed, you could see we were losing confidence.”