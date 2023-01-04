COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL: NCC rallies to hand Augie men another tough setback

Midway through the first half of Wednesday’s CCIW contest, it appeared as if the Augustana College men’s basketball team might be in trouble.

Senior standout Dan Carr went to the bench with 10:28 left in the half with his second foul and the Vikings holding a four-point lead.

As it turned out, the second half was when the hosting Vikings had a rough go of it at the Carver Center.

North Central covered a stretch of almost eight minutes in the final stages of the contest without missing a field goal and used that run to pull away to an 83-69 victory and hand the Vikings (3-11, 1-4) their third straight loss and 10th in their last 12 games.

“We just got in a very good flow in the second half,” said North Central coach Anthony Figueroa after his club moved to 8-5, 3-2 CCIW.

As odd as it sounds, that closing flurry didn’t start until the Cardinals had secured the lead for the final time in a game that was back and forth and featured nine lead changes and five ties.

Augie forged a tie at 52 when Matt Hanushewsky scored on a drive with 11:37 left in regulation. The Cardinals answered with a Nick Smoldt bucket and 3-pointer from Ethan Helwig (8 points). Evan Ambrose cut the margin to 57-54 when he scored on a drive at the 8:17 mark.

From there, though, North Central scored on 10 of 12 possessions, started by John Blumeyer’s four-point play. The only empty trips were back-to-back turnovers, the last of 12 Cardinals miscues.

“We just didn’t get enough stops,” said Augie sophomore guard Matt Hawkins who led the Vikings with a game-high 22 points. “I think we played pretty well on offense.”

In the second half, NCC hit 15 of 25 shots (60%) from the field. The Cardinals finished the game at a 56% clip, making 28 of 50 shots, including 12 of 24 from 3-point land.

“We’ve got some mature guys that can put the ball in the hole,” Figueroa said.

That was obvious as the Cardinals finished with four players in double-figure scoring. The Vikings held Matt Helwig, the CCIW’s leading scorer, to 19 points which was about three under his average. He had plenty of help, though, as Blumeyer tossed in 16, Smodlt 12 and Shea Cupples 10.

“They’re solid and they have multiple options,” Augie coach Tom Jessee said of the Cardinals. “… Credit them, they certainly made shots. Most of them were at least challenged late.”

Challenged or not, the Cardinals hit too many for the Vikings to stop after leading by as many as 10 points in the first half before NCC cut the gap to 38-37 at halftime.

“That shows a lot of what we can do,” Hawkins said of that first-half effort. “Our best player was sitting on the bench and that was a big thing for us. Obviously, we’re a better team with him on the floor, but that was huge.”

The game was tied at 45, 50 and 52 in the second half before the Cardinals gained control.

Hawkins was Augie’s lone double-digit scorer as Ambrose added nine, Anthony Cooper eight and Mikey Hamilton seven as he did a great job eating minutes in the first half when Carr was out. Hamilton also finished with a team-high eight rebounds and Carr had six, but the Cardinals finished with a 36-29 rebounding edge.

Missed free throws in critical stretches and even a missed breakaway layup hindered any thoughts of a Viking rally late.

“You create your own luck,” Jessee said. “When you’re executing and mental focus is locked in and confident. … No doubt we have a confidence issue.

“The only thing we can do is keep fighting through it, stay together and keep working on things we’re working on.”