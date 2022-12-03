COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL: New month, new fortunes for Augustana

A new month on the calendar and new results for the Augustana College men’s basketball team.

While the resolution might not have been that simple in the big picture, the Vikings are taking Saturday’s 68-58 CCIW home victory over Millikin as a step in the right direction as they put a troublesome November in the rearview mirror.

“It was a real rough November as I’m sure everyone knows; we had a lot of ups and a lot of downs, more downs than ups,” said sophomore Chase Larsen after the Vikings ended a four-game losing streak. “… To finally get a decisive real win felt unbelievable.

“It’s just a great start to a hopefully even better December.”

Larsen and a staunch defense were key factors in the Vikings (2-5, 1-1 CCIW) picking up their first league victory of the season. With things getting a bit dicey with the offense slugging through the final 12 minutes, Larsen (15 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals) scored seven of Augie’s final eight points. He had a highlight reel three-point play on a rebound putback from above the rim.

“I also had a few rough misses,” said Larsen, who was 2-for-10 shooting but 2 of 6 on 3-pointers. “When it came down to it, I just tried to step up and do what I could for our guys to get a win.”

That final flurry was much needed as Augie only scored on seven possessions in the final 12 minutes after taking a 52-34 lead on a Dan Carr breakaway bucket with 12:10 left in regulation.

That leads to the defense that held the Big Blue (5-3, 0-2 CCIW) in check and allowed the fewest points — by 11 — of the season.

“They just didn’t fold,” Augie coach Tom Jessee said of his young team. “They kept getting consistent stops. We’ve been struggling this year on stemming the tide when a team gets it going. A couple of times when they did get going, we did a good job defensively of staying with our stuff and not panicking.”

Augie’s defense forced Millikin into some rough offensive possessions and held the Big Blue to 35% shooting for the game. MU was 20 of 57 from the field, including just 2 of 19 from 3-point range.

“That’s just defense,” Larsen said. “We held them to 58 points and we haven’t done that all year. When you hold a team to 58 points — even with the offense which I thought was a little off tonight — when it comes down to it, when you get stops you win games.”

Carr again led the Vikings with an efficient 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting, including hitting all three triples he attempted. He also grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds to help Augie to a 37-34 glass advantage.

Nine of 10 Vikings scored in the game with sophomore Anthony Cooper adding 11 in 15 minutes of action.

Augie had different players step up in mini-runs that helped open a double-digit lead early in the second half.

Millikin began the final 20 minutes with six straight points to pull within 32-27 after Augie led by 11 at halftime.

Carr then rattled off the next three buckets, including a 3-pointer, that gave the hosts a 39-27 advantage.

After a Milikin bucket, Cooper then drilled a pair of 3-pointers as the Vikings opened the margin to 45-29.

Tyler Knuth then scored the next five Viking points — his only five of the game — with the help of another 3-pointer.

Carr then took a Big Blue turnover at midcourt in for that layup that stretched the margin to 52-34 with 12:10 left.

Millikin, led by Noah Livingston’s 15 points, got as close as eight on a JT Welch 3-pointer with 1:06 left in the contest.