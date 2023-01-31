COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL: No. 8 Wheaton (17-3, 9-2 CCIW) at Augustana (7-13, 5-6 CCIW)

Wheaton at Augustana

Wednesday: Carver Center, 7 p.m.

Twitter: @TJ_DA

Potential men’s starting lineups

No. 8 WHEATON (17-3, 9-2 CCIW) – F: TJ Askew (6-7, GS) 12.6 points per game, 6.3 rebounds per game; G: Tyson Cruickshank (5-11, GS) 19.4 6.0, Andrew Williams (6-3, Sr.) 9.2, 4.7, Nick Schiavello (6-4, Jr.) 10.4, 4.8, Eli Considine (6-5, Sr.) 8.4, 4.4.

AUGUSTANA (7-13, 5-6 CCIW) – F: Chase Larsen (6-4, Soph.) 8.7 ppg, 5.4 rpg & Tyler Knuth (6-3, Jr.) 10.6, 2.0; C: Daniel Carr (6-9, Jr.) 15.7, 11.1; G: Matt Hanushewsky (5-9, Sr.) 6.8, 1.9 & Matt Hawkins (6-1, Soph.) 9.6, 1.6

Series: Augie leads the all-time series 78-69, which includes the Thunder’s 75-61 home victory in the league opener in November that moved their win streak two a pair of games in the set.

Men’s game notes: The Thunder, who are tied for the league lead at 9-2 with North Park, have one of the most experienced clubs in the country with a pair of graduate students being two of their key players. … With a 66-63 setback to North Park last week, Wheaton dropped one spot to No. 8 in the latest D3hoops.com poll. … Wheaton’s Cruickshank leads the CCIW with 11 20-point scoring games this season. His 19.4 scoring average has Cruickshank second in the league behind North Central’s Matt Helwig (20.3) in scoring. He is coming in off a 35-point outburst in last Saturday’s 76-60 victory over Carthage. … This is the second of three straight home games for the Vikings, who are trying to build on their first win streak of the season. ...

Wheaton averages 74.2 points per game and allows 64.0. The Thunder are being out-rebounded 34.9-34.4. Augustana averages 72.6 points per game and allows 73.3. The Vikings are out-rebounding foes 33.5-31.1.

Augie coach Tom Jessee: “They have a bunch of older guys and are always well-coached; they are leading the league for a reason. … (in the first meeting) we competed really hard most of the second half, but just struggled to finish at the rim. (Cruickshank, who scored a game-high 22 points in that first meeting) just got away from us and made some baskets to separate us. I felt we competed; physically we kind of held our own without playing particularly well.”