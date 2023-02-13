Despite winning the rebounding battle by double figures and leading by five at the half, the St. Ambrose Fighting Bees dropped their third straight game to the Trinity International Trojans 74-65 in a Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference game on Monday night.

St. Ambrose (4-19, 3-15 CCAC) secured 49 total rebounds and 17 of them were on the offensive glass that it turned into 13 second chance points. It had six different players with at least three boards.

Yet it was Trinity International that piled on 44 second half points to erase its halftime deficit that built up to a 10-point margin and prevail inside Lee Lohman Arena.

The Trojans went on a 5-0 spurt to make it a 50-47 contest, then took the lead on a Kyonte Thomas layup with 8 minutes, 56 seconds left in the second half for their first lead since 5-4 in the opening 20 minutes.

Thomas, who led Trinity International with 23 points, buried a 3-pointer to send it ahead 58-56 with 6:55 left and it never trailed the remainder of the night.

St. Ambrose was paced by 15 points from Will Spriggs while Andrew Morrissey tallied 14 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double. Jake Friel added in 12 points.

The Fighting Bees cut the Trojans lead to two in the second half on a 3-pointer from Friel with 4:08 remaining, but that was as close as they would get over the final four minutes.