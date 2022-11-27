COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL: Valiant Viking effort ends in loss

In the final 25 minutes of Sunday’s non-conference game against Washington University-St. Louis, the Augustana College men’s basketball team only trailed for 22 seconds.

And even that wasn’t enough to pull off a huge early-season upset of the No. 16 ranked Bears at the Carver Center.

Wash-U fifth-year guard Charlie Jacob converted a three-point play with :03 left in regulation that led to the Bears’ 70-69 victory and a celebration that was worthy of a championship.

That jubilation showed just how hard the young 1-4 Vikings made it on the 4-1 Bears most of the day. It was a victory that was seemingly out of reach for much of the game as Augie led by as many as nine (35-26 at halftime), but was outscored 12-5 in the final 4:21 of the contest.

Still, the Vikings had a great look after Jacob capped his 21-point effort with the free throw that gave the guests just their second second-half lead.

Chase Larsen threw a beautiful length-of-the-floor baseball pass to Daniel Carr, who turned and got off a highly-contested 12-foot jumper from near the right elbow that drew iron. A tip also missed the mark at the final horn.

“As I told our guys – should we be 1-4? Yes. Are we a 1-4 team? No,” said Augie coach Tom Jessee after his team’s fourth straight home loss. “But that’s where we’re at and it’s all on the defensive ... We’ve been working on it and drilling them and they’ve been working really hard. We’re just not there yet defensively.”

“Our guys hung in there,” said Wash-U coach Pat Juchem, whose club forced seven Augie turnovers in its first 10 second-half possessions to crawl back into the game. “Daniel Carr is a really special player and just challenges you in so many ways. I thought we did a pretty good job on him, but he made contested shots all night and I’m shocked he didn’t make the last one.”

Carr finished with game-highs of 24 points and eight rebounds that led an Augie offense that shot 50% (25 of 50) from the field, 67% (8 of 12) on 3-pointers and 85% (11 of 13) from the free-throw line. Larsen followed with 10 points and reserves Nic Giliberto and Evan Ambrose each added seven.

After Wash-U tied the game at 67 with :46.5 left on a Hayden Doyle bucket in the paint, Carr answered with a second-chance bucket, banging home a shot at the rim off a Larsen assist following Giliberto’s rebound.

During a timeout with :13 left in regulation, Wash-U’s plan was a simple one. Juckem said he asked Jacob where he wanted the ball.

“He’s been through a lot of battles with us and is really leading a young team,” said Juckem. “He knows when it’s his time to assert himself. We really played through him down the stretch and he really made some big plays for us.”

Jacob had 12 of his points in the second half, none bigger than his final three.

“We executed what we were trying to do defensively,” said Jessee of the final defensive stand that had them switching out of a man-to-man approach. “That kid and Wash-U just made a great play when they needed it.”

While defensive lapses have been an issue the Vikings continue to work on, it was defense that got them a lead late in the first half.

Carr hit a long two-pointer with 4:50 left in the half that gave Augie a 27-26 lead. Wash-U didn’t score the final 5:26 of the half as the Vikings logged nine straight stops – two turnovers forced by Ambrose, a missed front end of a bonus and eight missed shots.

“In the first half, I thought we were a little rushed and they imposed their will on us,” said Juckem, whose club tried to keep the game around the rim as much as possible, but still hit seven treys. “As the game went on we did a better job of finding the opportunities and getting good shots.”

Wash-U’s only other lead in the final 25+ minutes came when freshman Will Grudzinski hit a 3-pointer with 6:31 left in regulation for a 58-57 Bears lead. That was Wash-U’s first advantage since the 5:56 mark of the first half.

The Vikings answered with seven straight as Colton Gillingham scored off a Carr assist 19 seconds later and Carr tallied the next two buckets, including a triple, that gave Augie a 64-58 lead with 4:43 left.