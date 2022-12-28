COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL: Viking battle No. 12 UW-La Crosse but fall again

Battling the No. 12 team in the country for 40 minutes gave the Augustana College men’s basketball team a renewed glimpse of what the future could be.

The present, though, was still a bit tough to take.

The Vikings dropped to 3-9 with a hard-to-swallow 73-70 setback to the UW-La Crosse Eagles at Carver Center in a game that was rescheduled from last week because of inclement weather.

“The takeaway is that the Augustana Vikings are the best 3-9 team in the country,” Augie coach Tom Jessee said. “Myself, my staff and my players are tired of the moral victories. They’re not sustaining us.”

There were a number of factors that made the loss a little more palatable, though.

The Vikings hung with a talented and well-coached club that had won its first nine games before losing twice before the Christmas break.

UW-L held Viking All-American Daniel Carr to six points and seven rebounds, well below his season averages of a double-double.

That being said, the fact that the Vikings hung in this game that they trailed for the final 23 minutes after forging a tie at 30 late in the first half was a positive.

Carr’s numbers alone were a bad sign that things were going to be tough in terms of pulling out a win.

The Vikings, though, found some new offensive sources from sophomores Anthony Cooper, Matt Hawkins and Evan Ambrose.

Cooper hit three 3-pointers as he tied for game-high scoring honors with a team-high 19 points. Hawkins added 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting and Ambrose, a transfer new to the program, added 11.

“I think it shows that we can play with anyone in the country,” Cooper said. “We’ve showed that throughout the year; here at Augustana, we don’t have an easy schedule and we’ve hung in there with them. But we’re tired of the moral victories.

“Going forward, we’re ready to take that next step and round the corner and finish games and start putting some wins together.”

A dry spell that lasted nearly five minutes in the middle of the second half put the Vikings in a tough place to fight for the victory. Augie trailed just 56-55 when Cooper hit a 3-pointer with 10:19 left in regulation.

The Vikings didn’t score again until Hawkins drilled his third and final triple of the contest at the 5:48 mark to pull the Vikings within 62-58.

From there, Augie answered every time the Eagles scored, but never could get a big bucket to take the lead.

“Augie made us pay for our mistakes,” said Eagles coach Kent Dernbach, whose club sealed the victory with 8-of-10 free-throw shooting in the final 2:14 as they went without a field goal in that final stretch.

The Eagles finished with four players in double-digit scoring. Craig Steele, who hit his first three 3-point attempts, finished with 19 points. Big man Austin Westra added 15. Reserves Jake Gross (12 points) and Torin Hannah (10 points) helped the Eagles match Augie with 28 bench points in the contest.

The Vikings only led twice in the game — after their first two baskets of the contest.

La Crosse led much of the first half behind an early barrage of 3-pointers, including three by Steele among the Eagles’ first four shots. But the visitors got stuck on 28 and a 7-0 run by the Vikings tied the score with 4:50 left in the half.

Ambrose hit a pull-up jumper, Hawkins scored on a drive and Cooper found the target on a triple from the left wing to forge the first tie of the contest.

Augie made it 37-36 at halftime when Ambrose hit three of four free throws in the final two Augie possessions of the frame.

They did it with Carr taking only one shot in the first 20 minutes (making a 3-pointer) and grabbing only two rebounds.

“We just gotta keep fighting,” Jessee said. “We’ve gotta clean up our execution — both offensively and sometimes defensively with rotations. That’s a really good team we played and we were right there.

“We just didn’t make enough plays down the stretch to get it done.”