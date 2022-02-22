COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL: Vikings no match for Bluejays in CCIW Tourney opener

There were a few things the Augustana College men’s basketball team needed to try to take away from the Elmhurst Bluejays in Tuesday’s CCIW Tournament opener at R.A. Faganel Hall in Elmhurst.

However, the Bluejays weren’t about to give up the fastbreak points or the rebounding edge that were such huge factors in their two regular-season meetings.

Off to a solid start with both of those aspects, the Bluejays jumped out to an early lead and cruised to an 81-63 decision to earn them a spot in this weekend’s final four in Bloomington and end the Vikings season with an 11-15 record.

“Despite what the record says, it was a productive season for the program moving forward,” said first-year head coach Tom Jessee. “From Christmas on, I felt like we made tremendous strides; we’re such a better team at the end of the season than when we started.

“We were very competitive in all the games after Christmas except for the three against Elmhurst.”

In what proved to be a bad matchup physically and in style for the Vikings, Elmhurst (20-6) left little doubt as to Tuesday’s outcome that was the third double-digit victory in the meetings this season. Four of Elmhurst’s five starters finished with at least 11 points, led by Wesley Hooker’s 18 points and Ocean Johnson’s 17.

Augie junior Daniel Carr, who earlier in the day was named to the All-CCIW first team all-conference squad, had another huge game. He finished with a game-high 25 points and 12 rebounds to log his 18th double-double of the season.

From there, though, the production fell off as senior guard Luke Johnson added nine points and freshman guard Colton Gillingham had eight.

By halftime, Elmhurst had a 45-27 lead as the Vikings shot just 33% from the field on 9 of 27 shooting and were just 2 for 10 on 3-pointers.

Each team scored 36 in the second half.

“But like our season, I felt like we were really resilient and I’m so proud of the way we fought in the second half,” said Jessee. “That in itself was a victory for me and our young guys who should use that to propel us into the spring when we get back at it.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.