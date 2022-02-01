COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL: Wheaton at Augustana preview

Game notes: Augustana logged a signature win three weeks ago, beating the Thunder 79-73 at King Arena for its 13th win in the last 17 meetings between the two. Wheaton was without starting guard Eli Considine for that game. … Wheaton, ranked No. 15 in this week’s D3hoops.com poll, has two head-scratching setbacks in conference play — to Augie and at Millikin (11-8, 6-4 CCIW) 76-51. … The Thunder are not very deep. In Saturday’s 75-71 win at North Central, coach Mike Schauer used only two reserves — Luke Anthony for 21 minutes and Nick Schiavello for seven. … The Vikings will be without junior Nate Ortiz. The usual starter is out with back issues that limited him to only 12 minutes in Saturday’s 69-68 loss to Carroll, scoring two points and grabbing two rebounds. Freshman Matt Hawkins gets his second varsity start in his freshman campaign. That means freshmen Colton Gillingham and Anthony Cooper will potentially see increased minutes. … There is no junior-varsity game. … Wheaton averages 78.4 points per game and allows 71.2. The Thunder out-rebound foes 36.5-33.8. Augie averages 70.9 points per game, but is allowing 72.3. Thanks to Carr’s efforts, the Vikings out-rebound foes an average of 34.5-32.8.