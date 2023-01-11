COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL: Woes continue for SAU Fighting Bees

The number 17 was not kind to the St. Ambrose University men’s basketball team Wednesday evening.

Off to a good start against visiting Olivet Nazarene in the CCAC contest on Leo Kilfoy Court, the Fighting Bees got stuck on 17 when they were nursing a four-point lead with 8:45 left in the first half.

When SAU next scored – on a Jake Freel jumper with 2:22 left in the half – the Tigers had rattled off 17 straight points to take a lead they never lost en route to a 78-60 victory.

“They guys did a nice job for a period of time,” said SAU coach Ray Shovlain of his squad that dropped to 3-10, 2-7 CCAC. “Out of the 40 minutes we played tonight, we probably played well for about 13, 14, 15 minutes that were pretty solid.”

That wasn’t nearly enough against the Tigers, who came in in third place in the CCAC race and improved to 13-5, 8-2 in the league.

“They’ve got a nice team over there,” said Shovlain.

The Tigers controlled this game much like they did in the first meeting back in November when ONU handed the Fighting Bees a 96-56 setback.

Will Spriggs had a big second half and led the Bees with a game-high 26 points, 20 of those in the final 20 minutes. He was SAU’s only player in double-digit scoring as fellow reserve Ignacio Dacunda added nine.

The Fighting Bees lost for the second straight contest and have now dropped six of the last seven.

SAU tried to battle back early in the second half, but the Tigers stopped any chance with three 3-pointers in four possessions that stretched the guest's lead to 58-36 with 12:44 left in the contest. In that stretch, ONU had an 11-3 run thanks to half of their triples in the contest.

Tyler Schmidt led ONU with 22 points, just missing his season average of 23.5. Starter Barik Olden added 12 points.

The Bees hit just 21 of 55 shot attempts (38.2%) from the field, including 7 of 27 (25.9%) from 3-point range.

“We just got fight through this,” said Shovlain.