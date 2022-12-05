COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL: Young Bees fighting through tough lessons

It’s been a season full of tough lessons for the St. Ambrose University men’s basketball team just over a month into the campaign.

Monday night was another of those.

In their first home game since the passing of teammate Patrick Torrey, the Fighting Bees let a 16-point halftime lead slip away but figured out a way to rally for a 76-64 victory over Calumet University on Leo Kilfoy Court.

Fighting through adversity has been the norm for the Bees of late, though — both on and off the court.

“From both on the court and off the court situations, you just have to control what you can," said junior guard Will Spriggs who led the Bees’ 19-4 game-deciding run. “… This win was extremely big for us. The rest of the season is dedicated to Patrick."

Trailing by six with 8:50 left in regulation, the Bees gathered themselves and put together that strong, if not always smooth, finishing run.

Spriggs scored 11 of his 14 points in the final 7:35 as defensive-minded Calumet tired and scored just one field goal after Reggie Loury (team-high 13 points) hit his second straight 3-pointer with 9:21 left in regulation that helped the Wave to a 58-52 lead.

Like they have since Torrey’s passing last month, the Bees (2-5) found a way to put the pieces together. They closed out the contest for their first CCAC victory in four league starts.

“I really have to credit our players,” said SAU coach Ray Shovlain of his young team regaining composure after losing the double-digit lead. “I really have to commend them, they didn’t get their dobber down.”

Which would have been easy after blowing that comfortable margin they built with a flurry to end the half and put a 40 — Torrey’s uniform number — on the scoreboard in the first half.

Sophomore forward Grant Mason, just back in the lineup after dealing with concussion symptoms, scored the game’s first seven points and finished with a game-high 19.

Junior center Andrew Morrissey added 12 points and freshman guard Amarey Wills added 10 for the winners.

In addition to specially made shooting shirts worn during warmups, coaches and school officials working the game wore buttons with Torrey’s No. 40 on them.

For about 16 minutes of the first half, the Bees were treading water and trying to figure out a way to attack a harassing Calumet defense.

In the final four minutes, they figured it out and scored the final 13 points of the half.

SAU had built and lost double-digit leads all through the first half and were sitting on a 27-24 advantage after Calumet hit its first 3-pointer of the contest with 4:19 left.

The host scored the next three points to get a little breathing room before the game-turning spree late in the first half was ignited by freshman guard Ignacio Dacunda.

Coming in cold off the bench, the Argentinian hit a 3-pointer from the left wing that brought the crowd to its collective feet. He then scored on a power move in the paint that gave the Bees a 35-24 lead.

With a new purpose, fellow freshman Jayven Jones then scored on a fast-break bucket and then hit a highly-contested, off-balance 3-pointer from the top of the key that put the Bees on top 40-24 after the opening 20 minutes.