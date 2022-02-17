COLLEGE REPORT: BHC secures share of Arrowhead Conference men's hoops title

MEN’S BASKETBALL

BHC men secure title share: For the first time since 2005, the Black Hawk College men’s basketball team grabbed a share of the Arrowhead Conference title with Thursday’s 105-71 league victory over Kishwaukee in the Building 3 Gym.

The 16-8 Braves had things rolling offensively as they tied Highland for a share of the conference crown with an 8-1 Arrowhead record.

“It was an eventful year dealing with COVID and injuries here and there, but I’m super proud of our guys for how resilient they’ve been the whole year,” said first-year BHC coach Kannon Burrage. “I’m very proud of them. They deserve this.”

Having just nine players in the book for the game, all of them scored. BHC had six of those crack double-digits. Delaney Little led the charge with 21 points and Donyae McCaskill followed with 18, 16 of those in the first half as BHC built a 51-34 lead after 20 minutes. Former Davenport Central prep standout Keshawn Pegues tossed in 17, Lawron Williams 16, Jacob Profit 14 and Kaeden Lawary 10.

Little and Williams each hit five 3-pointers as the Braves drilled a dozen as a team.

BHC begins NJCAA tournament action next Wednesday.

— Staff report

