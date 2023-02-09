Basketball

Illinois 72, Nebraska 64: Forty-three points in the second half erased an eight-point halftime deficit and spurred the Illini women to a Big Ten triumph over the Cornhuskers on Thursday night.

Makira Cook paced Illinois (19-6, 9-5 Big Ten) with a game-high 22 points on 9-of-22 shooting. Cook, Adalia McKenzie, Jayla Oden and Kendall Bostic combined to make 25 of Illinois' 29 made field goals on the night.

McKenzie added 16 points while Oden and Bostic recorded 12 and 11, respectively. The Illini had a 44-22 advantage in the paint and built up an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter. They took the lead in the third and outscored Nebraska by 10 in the final eight minutes.

Black Hawk men, women postponed: Thursday's Arrowhead Conference doubleheader between Black Hawk and Illinois Valley has been postponed and a make-up date is to be determined.

The Lady Braves have already wrapped up an outright conference title, securing it on Tuesday night. They return to the court on Saturday at home versus Kankakee.

Meanwhile, the Braves will have an extended time off and will face Kiswaukee at home as part of a doubleheader.

Football

Longhorns, Sooners bound for SEC next year: Texas and Oklahoma are heading to the Southeastern Conference in 2024, a year earlier than originally planned, after Big 12 officials cleared the way Thursday for the storied programs to exit their league.

Texas and Oklahoma will leave behind the $50 million each school would have received over the next two seasons under the Big 12's media contracts.

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormak said the league would only agree to an early departure “if it was in our best interest.”

“By reaching this agreement, we are now able to accelerate our new beginning as a 12-team league and move forward in earnest with our initiatives and future planning,” Yormak said in a statement announcing the agreement.

BYU, Central Florida, Cincinnati and Houston are joining the Big 12 prior to the 2023 football season, giving the league a temporary membership of 14 schools.

The agreement must still be approved the Texas and Oklahoma boards of regents, but that is considered a formality.