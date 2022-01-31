 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLLEGE REPORT: SAU's Shovlain wins No. 699

 The St. Ambrose University men's basketball team was locked up in a close non-conference contest and used some strong defense to hold off the hosting Iowa Wesleyan Tigers and finish a good month with its fourth straight victory.

The Fighting Bees forced 12 turnovers and scored 12 points off those en route to a 68-61 victory in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, to end the month winning seven of nine games and give veteran coach Ray Shovlain his 699th victory.

Tom Kazanecki led the 11-12 Bees with 16 points while both Will Spriggs and Jake Friel tossed in 13. Fellow starter Ben Schols added eight.

Iowa Wesleyan (10-15) was led by Marvin Bateman's 21 points. With 10, Carver Locke was the only other Tiger in double-digits.

The game was tied at 56 when SAU's Jake Conerty split free throws to give the Bees a 57-56 lead with 6:32 left. After a defensive stop, Kazanecki added to the lead with a bucket and Grant Mason later added a 3-pointer and SAU never trailed after that.

Shovlain will attempt to log win No. 700 on Wednesday when the Bees play a CCAC game at St. Xavier.

-- Staff report

