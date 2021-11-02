Connor content with coming off bench this season

That doesn’t mean Connor won’t still be counted on to be his father’s Swiss Army knife, a player who can do almost anything he’s needed to do at almost any time.

“Connor's role won't change that much,’’ Fran McCaffery said. “He may be coming off the bench. It would change a little bit there. But he's still going to play four positions. He's still going to be the guy that is constantly talking to guys on the floor or on the bench.’’

And while he may not be a starter, the coach said his oldest son almost certainly will be a closer.

“He understands what we're doing as well as anybody I've ever coached,’’ Coach McCaffery said. “So when you're in a crunch-time situation, and execution is absolutely paramount, you have to have your guys out there that know and understand what we're doing, what we're trying to do.’’

Connor has a 3.3:1 assist-to-turnover ratio for his career. He led the nation in that statistic in 2019-20 and was fourth last season. However, he actually, is sort of intrigued by the idea of leading the corps of freshmen and sophomores who will be playing significant minutes off the bench.