Connor content with coming off bench this season

IOWA CITY — Connor McCaffery has played in 62 games for the University of Iowa men's basketball team over the past two seasons.
He has been a starter in every one of them. He has played power forward, point guard, small forward, shooting guard. Whatever he has been asked to do, he has done.
This season, as a fifth-year senior, he is likely to have a new role: Substitute.
Although the Hawkeyes lost three players who started pretty much every game alongside McCaffery during those past two seasons, he probably will be coming off the bench this season.
And he’s just fine with that.
“It doesn’t matter to me. Whatever he thinks is best,’’ McCaffery said, referring to his father, head coach Fran McCaffery. “If at some point he wants to start me, I’ll start. If he wants to bring me off the bench for 32 games or whatever we play, I’ll come off the bench in every game.
“I know my minutes probably aren’t going to change a whole lot either way. Maybe they do. I don’t know, but I feel like it’s still going to be a pretty consistent thing in how I’m playing and what I’m doing.’’
Connor has started most of the time at power forward over the past two years but blossoming sophomore Keegan Murray now will start there. Joe Toussaint and Jordan Bohannon figure to be the starting backcourt with transfer Filip Rebraca the likely starting center and Patrick McCaffery the favorite to take over at small forward.
That doesn’t mean Connor won’t still be counted on to be his father’s Swiss Army knife, a player who can do almost anything he’s needed to do at almost any time.
“Connor's role won't change that much,’’ Fran McCaffery said. “He may be coming off the bench. It would change a little bit there. But he's still going to play four positions. He's still going to be the guy that is constantly talking to guys on the floor or on the bench.’’
And while he may not be a starter, the coach said his oldest son almost certainly will be a closer.
“He understands what we're doing as well as anybody I've ever coached,’’ Coach McCaffery said. “So when you're in a crunch-time situation, and execution is absolutely paramount, you have to have your guys out there that know and understand what we're doing, what we're trying to do.’’
Connor has a 3.3:1 assist-to-turnover ratio for his career. He led the nation in that statistic in 2019-20 and was fourth last season. However, he actually, is sort of intrigued by the idea of leading the corps of freshmen and sophomores who will be playing significant minutes off the bench.
“I feel like I can really help that second unit, coming in as more of a stable force,’’ he said. “I know what I can do. I obviously have played for a long time here.’’
He also feels his new role may call on him to become more of a scorer than he has been in the past. The Hawkeyes have parted ways with players who attempted more than half their shots last season. Luka Garza and Joe Wieskamp alone accounted for 42.6% of their attempts.
McCaffery knows he is capable of scoring more than 3.3 points per game and shooting just 27.7% from 3-point range, as he did last season.
It helps that he should be quicker and more athletic after undergoing off-season surgery to repair torn labrums in both hips.
“I think I’ll get more shots,’’ he said. “I’ll be more aggressive, especially if I come off the bench and I’m running with that second unit. I feel like that could change a lot of things.
“If I’m coming off the bench, I want to be sixth man of the year. That’s got to be my mindset. Obviously, to do that, you want to score the ball, you want to pass the ball, rebound, all of the above. I want to be balanced in my attack every single game but I’ve still got to be assertive more than I was last year.’’