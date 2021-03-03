Cornhuskers' resurgence has caught Hawkeyes' attention

A week or so back, it had all the makings of the proverbial “trap’’ game.
The Iowa basketball team is closing in on historically high seeds in both the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments and has a big final home game Sunday against No. 25 Wisconsin, a contest in which career record-holders Luka Garza and Jordan Bohannon will be honored as departing seniors.
But the Hawkeyes have this other home date Thursday against the last-place team in the Big Ten, a game that easily could be overlooked and under-estimated.
Not anymore. Nebraska, which visits Carver-Hawkeye Arena for an 8 p.m. tip, has done plenty over the past week to capture the Hawkeyes’ attention.
The Cornhuskers have reeled off two straight victories and thoroughly embarrassed Rutgers on Monday, rolling to a 72-51 victory over a team projected to make the NCAA tournament. Nebraska (7-17, 3-14 Big Ten) led by 30 points in the middle of the second half.
The No. 5-ranked Hawkeyes noticed. They didn’t sound this week like a team that’s likely to be trapped.
“I think we’re really focused on what we have to do,’’ Garza said. “We know this team is good and they’ve beaten some good teams already and I think we’re all very focused because we understand that if we win these next two games, we’re in a really good position. I think we all know that the next game on the schedule is the most important.’’
A victory would move Iowa (18-7, 12-6 Big Ten) a step closer to a top-four seed in the upcoming Big Ten tournament. If the Hawkeyes can win their last two games, they’ll get the No. 3 slot, their highest seed since 2006.
But that matchup with Nebraska no longer looks like a gimme.
“They're really sharing the ball, making really good decisions, playing very unselfishly, I think,’’ Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said of the Huskers. “You look at the last six or seven games, they've played really well. Even before that, sometimes you look at a team's record and you think ‘They lost a bunch of games in a row, but every game they're right there.’ You kind of see it coming. They were going to win some.’’
Making that Rutgers victory all the more amazing was the fact that the Cornhuskers parted ways earlier that day with Teddy Allen, who scored 41 points in a game last week and was the team’s leading scorer at 16.5 points per game. Allen has left the team although he still is enrolled in school.
Lat Mayen, a junior college transfer from Australia, picked up the slack against Rutgers by making five 3-point field goals and scoring 25 points. The Huskers also have gotten steady play from transfers Trey McGowens, Derrick Walker and Kobe Webster, and Thorir Thorbjarnarson, one of the few holdovers from last season.
Their season has been complicated by being one of the few Big Ten teams that has had problems with COVID-19. Several players were afflicted and head coach Fred Hoiberg even got sick, prompting the Huskers to go from Jan. 10 to Feb. 6 without playing a game. Thursday’s game, in fact, originally was scheduled for Jan. 24.
This will be their 13th game in the past four weeks, but the Huskers have improved noticeably through this stretch.
“I think you have to give a lot of credit to Fred,’’ McCaffery said. “When he got sick, when they first paused, he called me to tell me. He said ‘We're going to make up the games. We're all systems go. We'll get better.’
“You have to give them credit. Not only have they done that, they played well.’’
Nebraska also won its previous game, defeating Minnesota 78-74 on Saturday.
But that demolition of Rutgers was the real eye-catcher.
"It's the exact effort and consistency you need to compete in this league, and win in this league," Hoiberg said following the game. "You have to have 40 minutes of consistent basketball, and I just thought we came out of the gate with such a great mentality of sharing the ball.
"From start to finish — understatement of the year — but that was our most complete effort."
Hoiberg, a former Iowa State player and head coach, also knows what his team is up against Thursday. Iowa has won five of its past six games and is playing better defensively than perhaps any previous team in the McCaffery era.
“We’ll have a huge challenge with Iowa with the way they’re playing right now,’’ Hoiberg said.