Cornhuskers' resurgence has caught Hawkeyes' attention

A victory would move Iowa (18-7, 12-6 Big Ten) a step closer to a top-four seed in the upcoming Big Ten tournament. If the Hawkeyes can win their last two games, they’ll get the No. 3 slot, their highest seed since 2006.

But that matchup with Nebraska no longer looks like a gimme.

“They're really sharing the ball, making really good decisions, playing very unselfishly, I think,’’ Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said of the Huskers. “You look at the last six or seven games, they've played really well. Even before that, sometimes you look at a team's record and you think ‘They lost a bunch of games in a row, but every game they're right there.’ You kind of see it coming. They were going to win some.’’

Making that Rutgers victory all the more amazing was the fact that the Cornhuskers parted ways earlier that day with Teddy Allen, who scored 41 points in a game last week and was the team’s leading scorer at 16.5 points per game. Allen has left the team although he still is enrolled in school.

Lat Mayen, a junior college transfer from Australia, picked up the slack against Rutgers by making five 3-point field goals and scoring 25 points. The Huskers also have gotten steady play from transfers Trey McGowens, Derrick Walker and Kobe Webster, and Thorir Thorbjarnarson, one of the few holdovers from last season.