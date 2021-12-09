Cyclones and Brockington roll to rout of Hawkeyes

AMES — The Iowa basketball team has a nine-day break until its next game.
Expect some rebounding drills to be part of the practice regimen during that time. Maybe a few shooting sessions, too.
The Hawkeyes were crushed on the boards for the second straight game and provided a lot of rebounding opportunities with their worst shooting effort of the season in going down to a 73-53 loss to 17th-ranked Iowa State on Thursday night at typically raucous Hilton Coliseum.
Those weren’t the only factors in the defeat, of course.
There also was a performance for the ages by former Penn State star Isaiah Brockington, who poured in 29 points and did the best defensive job anyone has done on Keegan Murray, the nation’s leading scorer.
"First and foremost, we made them uncomfortable," Brockington said of the ISU defense, which completely silenced a team that was fourth in the nation in scoring. "We saw on film they never saw ball pressure like ours, they never saw intensity like ours. They were able to just run up and down the court and make shots."
The Hawkeyes shot just 27% from the field, more than 10 percentage points lower than their previous worst. They were 18.5% from 3-point range.
Their final point total was 17 points below their previous season low.
"They did a really good job of getting up into our space and being physical with us," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said.
"Then when you’re struggling and the shots aren’t falling, you need to go get some back (on the offensive boards). They did that and we didn’t."
It was the third straight defeat for the Hawkeyes (7-3) and one of the key elements in all three has been their rebounding … or lack thereof. Purdue outboarded the Hawkeyes 42-30 last Friday and Illinois thoroughly dominated them 52-23 on Monday, numbers McCaffery termed "unacceptable."
Iowa State continued the trend with a 50-32 advantage Thursday, including 21 offensive rebounds. At one point late in the first half, the differential was 28 to 8.
The Hawkeyes also struggled to contain Brockington, a 6-foot-5 wing player who had good games against Iowa during his Penn State career, although nothing quite like what he did Thursday.
He made his first nine shots from the field on the way to an 11-for-14 night and had 17 points before halftime. And he held Murray scoreless until the final 13 minutes.
"It was a heroic effort, to be honest," ISU coach T.J. Otzelberger said. "He made it tough on one of the best offensive players in the country. Then he makes his first nine shots and goes for 29 and 10 (rebounds). I’m not really sure what else he could do."
Freshman point guard Tyrese Hunter added 11 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Cyclones (9-0), who halted a three-game losing streak against their in-state rival.
Jordan Bohannon, who took a poke at Iowa State fans by leaving his shoes on the court following a victory over the Cyclones at Hilton in 2019, was the only Iowa player in double figures with 17 points.
He was a verbal target for the Hilton crowd all night.
"I knew it was going to be a hostile environment but being the person I am and the person my parents raised me to be, I’m never going to back away from competition," Bohannon said.
Murray finished with a season-low nine points. He launched airballs on his first two shot attempts and was 0 for 10 after missing a breakaway dunk attempt with 15 minutes, 17 seconds remaining in the game. He finished 4 for 17 from the field.
"Nothing came easy for him," McCaffery said. "They were locked into him. He’s just got to adjust to being the top guy on everybody’s scouting report, which is different from what he’s faced in the past."
Iowa State opened a 38-26 halftime advantage with the help of a 15-2 scoring run in which the Hawkeyes struggled to generate any sort of offense.
After Tony Perkins scored a layup on an inbounds play to give Iowa a 17-16 lead, the Hawkeyes missed nine consecutive shots.
The Cyclones scored eight straight points in a stretch that included a resounding dunk by Brockington out of a scramble situation. Then after Patrick McCaffery made two free throws for Iowa, the Cyclones reeled off seven more points in a row to make it 31-19.
The Hilton Coliseum crowd was fired up to begin with, but it really got into the game after that.
"It was electric out there," Hunter said.
Otzelberger grew very emotional when asked about crowd.
"It’s pretty special, pretty cool," he admitted.
The Hawkeyes’ offensive issues continued in the second half as they missed their first five shots while the Cyclones scored the first seven points of the half, four by Brockington followed by a 3-pointer by Tristan Enaruna.
ISU’s lead peaked at 55-31 on a 3-pointer by Trey Jackson with about 12 minutes remaining.
After a tough stretch in which the Hawkeyes faced four very good teams in a span of 11 days, three of them on the road, they now have a break before playing Utah State at The Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D., a week from Saturday.