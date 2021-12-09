Cyclones and Brockington roll to rout of Hawkeyes

Their final point total was 17 points below their previous season low.

"They did a really good job of getting up into our space and being physical with us," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said.

"Then when you’re struggling and the shots aren’t falling, you need to go get some back (on the offensive boards). They did that and we didn’t."

It was the third straight defeat for the Hawkeyes (7-3) and one of the key elements in all three has been their rebounding … or lack thereof. Purdue outboarded the Hawkeyes 42-30 last Friday and Illinois thoroughly dominated them 52-23 on Monday, numbers McCaffery termed "unacceptable."

Iowa State continued the trend with a 50-32 advantage Thursday, including 21 offensive rebounds. At one point late in the first half, the differential was 28 to 8.

The Hawkeyes also struggled to contain Brockington, a 6-foot-5 wing player who had good games against Iowa during his Penn State career, although nothing quite like what he did Thursday.

He made his first nine shots from the field on the way to an 11-for-14 night and had 17 points before halftime. And he held Murray scoreless until the final 13 minutes.