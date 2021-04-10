Cyclones land 2 transfers, Hunter reaffirms commitment

Grill played at Iowa State in 2019-20, starting two of 29 games and averaging 2.1 points per game. The 6-3 guard transferred to UNLV to play for Otzelberger and averaged 9.1 points and 3.2 rebounds for the Rebels last season.

The additions of Grill and Kalscheur give the Cyclones four incoming transfers. Washington State forward Aljaz Kunc and Denver center Robert Jones previously said they would come to Iowa State. They have six players from last season who plan to leave via the NCAA’s transfer portal as Jalen Coleman-Lands announced Saturday that he would transfer and attempt to play a rare seventh year at the college level.

Hunter, ranked the 34th best recruit in the country by 247Sports, signed with the Cyclones in November but could have asked to be released from his commitment following the firing of head coach Steve Prohm.

"After the coaching change, my family and I needed to take the time to reevaluate my options and to make sure my decision was the right one for me," Hunter wrote on Twitter. "Coach TJ and his staff have prioritized me from the start and have spent the last few weeks building a relationship with me and my family. I am very excited to announce that I am standing by my commitment to Iowa State."

