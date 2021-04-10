Cyclones land 2 transfers, Hunter reaffirms commitment

MINNEAPOLIS — New Iowa State basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger and his staff took major steps forward in rebuilding the Cyclones’ roster Saturday.
Minnesota guard Gabe Kalscheur, a three-year starter for the Golden Gophers, announced that he is transferring to Iowa State for his senior season.
Iowa State added another transfer when UNLV’s Caleb Grill announced he would return to Ames. And Tyrese Hunter, a four-star recruit from Racine, Wis., revealed that he will follow through on his earlier commitment to the Cyclones despite the coaching change.
Kalscheur said on Twitter he was excited about “the next chapter and fresh start” for his college career with the Cyclones.
The 6-foot-4, 200-pound Kalscheur is a native of Minnesota who was recruited by new Gophers coach Ben Johnson when he was an assistant coach. Kalscheur also played at DeLaSalle High School under coach Dave Thorson, who was just hired as an assistant on Johnson's staff.
Johnson replaced Richard Pitino, who was fired after eight seasons. Kalscheur was the star of Minnesota's only NCAA Tournament win under Pitino, as a freshman in 2019 against Louisville.
Kalscheur, generally regarded as the Gophers' best defender, started all 88 games in which he played, averaging 10.4 points and shooting 34.5% from 3-point range.
Grill played at Iowa State in 2019-20, starting two of 29 games and averaging 2.1 points per game. The 6-3 guard transferred to UNLV to play for Otzelberger and averaged 9.1 points and 3.2 rebounds for the Rebels last season.
The additions of Grill and Kalscheur give the Cyclones four incoming transfers. Washington State forward Aljaz Kunc and Denver center Robert Jones previously said they would come to Iowa State. They have six players from last season who plan to leave via the NCAA’s transfer portal as Jalen Coleman-Lands announced Saturday that he would transfer and attempt to play a rare seventh year at the college level.
Hunter, ranked the 34th best recruit in the country by 247Sports, signed with the Cyclones in November but could have asked to be released from his commitment following the firing of head coach Steve Prohm.
"After the coaching change, my family and I needed to take the time to reevaluate my options and to make sure my decision was the right one for me," Hunter wrote on Twitter. "Coach TJ and his staff have prioritized me from the start and have spent the last few weeks building a relationship with me and my family. I am very excited to announce that I am standing by my commitment to Iowa State."