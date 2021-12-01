Cyclones less than thrilled with victory

AMES — Iowa State soared for six dunks.

The No. 19 Cyclones grabbed 17 offensive rebounds and easily dispatched Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 83-64, Wednesday at Hilton Coliseum, but the postgame vibe from head coach T.J. Otzelberger on down settled somewhere between somber and ticked off.

Why?

“There (were) just times we were too complacent,” said Otzelberger, whose team improved to 7-0 despite numerous and lengthy second-half lapses on the defensive end. “Things weren't going exactly how we had hoped or scripted offensively — and you could sense that. I didn't like our body language. It needs to be better. We just need to be a more stubborn, tough team every single possession and not play the scoreboard. So that was disappointing.”

Iowa State guard Izaiah Brockington eased some of that team-wide consternation over an uneven effort by notching 23 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. He posted his third career double-double — all coming in his first seven games as a Cyclone.

So Brockington was a bright spot, but that didn’t cheer him up very much.