Cyclones seek 'Hilton magic' vs. No. 1 Baylor

Simply put, the Bears have no flaws, so the Cyclones’ hopes will continue to hinge on their so-far successful quest to make opponents perpetually uncomfortable — especially on the offensive end of the floor.

“It’s a conference game,” said ISU guard Izaiah Brockington, who leads his team in scoring at 16.9 points per game and rebounding at 8.4. “We’re gonna have tough games every night, but obviously the stakes are raised (with) two undefeated teams, both in the top 10. But we’re just coming out and imposing our will. Coming out and trying to do what got us here, so the plan doesn’t really change. The stakes change, but we stay the same.”

The Cyclones’ defense has been nearly as stringent as Baylor’s. ISU ranks seventh in adjusted defensive efficiency according to KenPom and leads the Big 12 in opponents’ field goal percentage (36.6%).

The critical separation point lurks on the offensive end, where the Bears rank fifth in adjusted efficiency and the Cyclones check in at 139th.

Both teams use stifling defenses to fuel production on the other end, but Baylor does that at an elite level, which is a matter of fact, not magic.