Cyclones seek more ‘Hilton Magic’ against Jayhawks

“They’re gonna come out really ready, really focused and really motivated, because I feel like they may feel like people doubt them now or whatever,” said ISU guard Izaiah Brockington, who Monday was named the conference’s player of the week. “So yeah, they’re definitely gonna come out, but we’ve got motivation, too.”

“We believe in our system, in how we do things and how we defend,” Cyclones coach T.J. Otzelberger said. “(We) feel like no matter who we’ve played, when we’ve been the aggressor with that ball pressure and activity, things have gone our direction. We’ve got tremendous respect for their program, their players, their coaches, their guards, and the way we do things, but yet at the same time, we feel like we could have even been a little bit pressuring the ball down there (in a 62-61 loss). Had we done that, maybe the outcome would have been different. So we’re going to try to be more aggressive and more intentional with our ball pressure (this time).”