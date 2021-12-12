Cyclones slog their way to 10th straight win

“It’s about self-awareness and knowing who we are and who we can be,” Otzelberger said. “That’s so important because look at (the) Creighton (win) the other night. Our offense wasn’t great, but then it came around for us late and we were 5 for 6 from 3 (point range) down the stretch. We had a lot of timely offense. So as much as I know when young people, they don’t see the shot going through the basket, or they don’t have the same flow or pace to an offense that they normally have, it absolutely has a mental effect on your game. At the same time, our guys have been able to dig in and get stops.”